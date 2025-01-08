NHL postpones Kings-Flames game over devastating California wildfires

An NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames set to take place at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night because of the wildfires ravaging Southern California.

Both teams compete in the NHL’s Pacific Division. The game was set for 7:30 p.n. PT. The two teams will play again in Calgary on Saturday. Los Angeles’ next game is on Friday as the Kings hit the road to take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Saturday’s matchup would have been the final game between the two teams of the 2024-25 season.

“In light of the devastating effects of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area, tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena, NHL Game No. 653, has been postponed,” the league said.

“The thoughts of the entire NHL family are with the Kings, hockey fans and the people of the Los Angeles area during this difficult time.”

Several wildfires have burned across Southern California since Tuesday afternoon as high winds blew through the region. Multiple people have died with more than 1,000 structures destroyed.

On Wednesday, aircraft were able to resume dropping water on the wildfires after being grounded by the winds. As many as five fires plagued the area by Wednesday morning.

The first started near a nature preserve in the inland foothills northeast of Los Angeles. The second occurred in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The third, which began around 10:30 p.m. PT, occurred in the San Fernando Valley.

Two more occurred Wednesday morning.

The NFL said it was monitoring the wildfires in case it has to take action for the playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings, which is set to take place Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.