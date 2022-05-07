NHL official carted off ice after glass falls on him during Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An NHL official was taken off the ice on a stretcher Friday night during Game 3 of a playoff series between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins.

Joe Foley was working in the Bruins penalty box when a section of the glass fell on him. The game was delayed for about seven minutes. The incident occurred with 5:07 remaining in the second period. NHL spokesman John Dellapina said Foley was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for observation.

“We heard he’s doing all right, and he’s going to be fine,” Bruins star David Pastrnak said.

The glass that fell on Foley, who is a commercial coordinator, separated the Bruins’ penalty box from the crowd. Play resumed with a police officer in the stands to maintain a barrier.

According to ESPN, fans were banging on the glass causing it to dislodge and fall onto Foley.

Foley appeared to be knocked out when the glass hit him.

“Our thoughts are with the NHL off-ice official who was injured. We are sending him our best wishes,” the Bruins said in a statement on Twitter.

Brad Marchand and Jeremy Swayman led Boston to a 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes. It was Boston’s first win in the playoff series, which Carolina leads 2-1

The Associated Press contributed to this report.