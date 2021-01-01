NHL holding two outdoor games at Lake Tahoe

In an effort to generate more interest during a season which will limit fan attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL is reportedly planning a two-game, two-day “Outdoor Weekend” showcase at Lake Tahoe featuring four teams, according to Sportsnet.

The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights are set to play in the first game on Feb. 20, with the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers playing the next day.

The games will take place at Lake Tahoe at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort, which hosts a celebrity golf tournament, and a rink will be constructed near the 16th, 17th and 18th holes, per Sportsnet.

NBC’s broadcast schedule for the 2020-21 NHL season adds credence to a special event being in the works. The network will have a rare early-season Saturday telecast for Avalanche-Golden Knights on Feb. 20 and there’s a Flyers-Bruins matchup the next day. It’s Boston’s only game in six days, as well as the Flyers’ only one in five.

Fans will not be permitted to attend, with the number of people at the event limited to about 400 – which will be made up of team’s traveling parties and those working the game.