NHL Draft Lottery: Canadiens snag No. 1 pick for first time since 1980

The Montreal Canadiens came away with the luck of the draw on Tuesday night.

The Canadiens came into the NHL Draft Lottery with an 18.5% chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick, and they did just that. Montreal will have the top pick for the draft for the first time since 1980.

It’s the fourth time since 2016 the team in the No. 1 position has retained the No. 1 overall pick. Montreal finished the season with a 22-49-11 record — the worst in the NHL.

The New Jersey Devils will have the second overall pick. It will be the third straight year the Devils. New Jersey was 27-46-9 this season.

Here’s how the first 16 picks will shake out.

Montreal CanadiensNew Jersey DevilsArizona CoyotesSeattle KrakenPhiladelphia FlyersColumbus Blue Jackets (from Blackhawks)Ottawa SenatorsDetroit Red WingsBuffalo SabresAnaheim DucksSan Jose SharksColumbus Blue JacketsNew York IslandersWinnipeg JetsVancouver CanucksBuffalo Sabres (from Golden Knights)

The last time the Canadiens had the No. 1 pick was in 1980, and they selected Doug Wickenheiser. In 1971, the team selected Guy Lafleur. In 1969, Montreal took Rejean Houle and in 1968 Michael Plasse. The team first had the No. 1 overall selection in 1963 and selected Garry Monahan.

The draft will be held at the Bell Centre on July 7 and 8 in Montreal.