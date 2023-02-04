NHL ditches plan to use live alligators at All-Star festivities after backlash from PETA

The NHL has nixed plans to use live alligators during its All-Star festivities in South Florida.

The league received backlash from PETA and 37,000 supporters of the organization, PETA said in an email to Fox News Digital.

The NHL was set to use alligators from Gatorland, a theme park and wildlife preserve in Orlando. The festivities are taking place in Sunrise, Fla., at FLA Live Arena, the home of the Florida Panthers.

Previous reports said the gators would be used during Friday night’s skills competition, which includes fastest skater and breakaway challenges.

“Hauling live alligators in front of noisy crowds for a silly stunt would have been downright medieval, and the NHL was right to nix these plans,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “For saying ‘See you later, alligator’ to this cruel event and seedy roadside zoo, the NHL is winning PETA’s praise.”

The organization is sending vegan, alligator-shaped chocolates to the NHL as a thank-you.

PETA named Gatorland one of the “10 Worst Venues Exploiting Alligators for Entertainment.”

The NHL did not respond for comment about the nixed plans or how the alligators would have been used.

The league’s All-Star Game will be played Saturday.