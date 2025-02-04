NFL’s Roger Goodell talks about possibility of expanding regular season to 18 games

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about the possibility of an 18-game regular season ahead of Super Bowl LIX during a press conference on Monday.

Goodell said that there is “a lot of work to be done” before expanding the season to 18 games and said he has not had any formal discussions with the players’ union about adding a game.

The commissioner did say that he has had informal discussions with NFL Players Association Executive Director Lloyd Howell Jr. about making the jump to 18 games.

“If we do (expand), 18 (regular season games) and two (preseason games) might be a possibility,” Goodell said.

“We know fans love football, and they want more football, but we have to be incredibly sensitive and smart with the balance and how we deal with that.”

Goodell said the changes the league has made to reduce concussions and other injuries have made adding another game more feasible. He spoke in April on “The Pat McAfee Show” about his desire to extend the NFL regular season to 18 games, instead of the 17 game season right now.

The NFL made the jump to 17 games prior to the 2021 season, when they went from playing 16 regular season games and four preseason games to 17 regular season games and three preseason games.

Should the NFL decide to expand the regular season, the Super Bowl would then be pushed back to Presidents’ Day weekend.

Pushing the Super Bowl back to the holiday weekend would allow fans to not have to worry about work or school the next day, allowing them to fully enjoy the big game.

In this year’s Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

FOX’s Super Bowl coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage can also be streamed live on Tubi for the first time ever.

