NFL’s Roger Goodell slams ‘ridiculous’ theory around Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LIX

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell attempted to dismantle any notion of favoritism from officials toward the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday during his pre-Super Bowl LIX press conference.

Goodell was asked about the theory of NFL officiating, which stems from the insinuation that the Chiefs are on the receiving end of favorable calls during games. It came to light during the team’s playoff wins over the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

But Goodell dispelled the idea.

“This sort of reminds me a little bit of ‘the script,’ right? That I write a script and I have a script for the entire seasons,” he said. “I think a lot of those theories are things that happen in social media, and they get a new life. … Nobody wants it to be their theory.

“I understand it. I think it reflects a lot of the fans’ passion. I think it’s also a reminder for us on how important officiating is. I think the men and women officiating the NFL are outstanding. They have the highest possible standards. That’s a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously, but at the end of the day, it’s something we always have to continue to work on, how we make our officiating better at all times.”

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

The two calls in their win over the Texans ignited a firestorm. The penalties were called after hits on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. A few questionable calls in the win over the Bills also raised eyebrows, too.

FOX NFL analyst Rob Gronkowski told Fox News Digital he noticed officials were a bit more “lenient” toward the Chiefs.

Regardless, Goodell defended officials and highlighted the competition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If you look at the Chiefs’ record, which I think is an amazing thing,” he said. “People talk about the competitiveness in our league, the Chiefs with their 15 wins, 11 of those 15 games were within one score. I think that talks about the competitiveness of our game and the importance of how we officiate but also the competitiveness of how we play it.”