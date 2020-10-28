NFL's plans for Super Bowl LV in Tampa include limited fan attendance, report says

The coronavirus pandemic has affected sports around the world, and it will likely have an impact on America’s biggest sporting event when Feb. 7 rolls around.

The NFL is expected to have limited seating with a capacity set at 20 percent for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Fans will sit in pods six feet apart and masks will be required, ESPN reported.

If a Week 18 is added to the end of the schedule to make up regular-season games that get postponed, the bye week between the AFC and NFC Championship Games and the Super Bowl would be eliminated, which means the Super Bowl would remain on Feb. 7.

So far through seven weeks of the 2020 NFL season, many teams have allowed a limited number of fans to attend games, following the same protocols that would potentially be required for the Super Bowl.

Florida has lifted restrictions on stadium events, but NFL teams are still following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and it seems like the league will follow suit for the Super Bowl, especially since the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to grow all across the country.