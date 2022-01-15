The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in their wild-card playoff matchup on Saturday night but one of the more controversial plays came in the second quarter.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredible touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd to help put the team up two touchdowns before halftime. Burrow scrambled to his right and threw across his body to connect with Boyd in the end zone. After the extra point, Cincinnati was up 20-6.

However, the play became the source of controversy as it appeared an official blew a whistle as Burrow was near the sideline. It appeared it was possible that Burrow was out of bounds before he threw the ball but subsequent replays showed he was well in bounds before firing off the pass. A whistle sounded while the ball was in the air.

The referees ruled the play a touchdown and the call stood following a replay. The officials didn’t address the whistle that was heard. Because the whistle wasn’t addressed, fans wondered whether if they actually heard the sound or if they were just dreaming it.

The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson gave a puzzling explanation about when the whistle blew, claiming it came after the touchdown scored. The explanation would contradict what nearly every fan watching the game on television heard.

“We confirmed with the referee and the crew that on that play — they got together and talked — they determined that they had a whistle, but that the whistle for them on the field was blown after the receiver caught the ball,” Anderson said, per a pool report.

Anderson added the officials, “did not feel the whistle was blown before the receiver caught the ball.”

When asked where the whistle came from, Anderson said one of the officials on the field blew the whistle inadvertently. He didn’t say who blew the whistle.

Las Vegas would score on the next drive but ultimately lost the game 26-19.