NFLPA’s attempt to limit locker room access causes divide: ‘We have jobs to do’

Members of the media and the NFL community seem to be divided over the players union’s new policy recommendation that would limit reporters from conducting player interviews in the locker rooms during the week.

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras, who serves as an NFLPA player rep, recently confirmed the new program that would encourage players to conduct interviews outside the locker room.

He said Thursday that while the idea behind the change was first discussed following the COVID pandemic, recent incidents where players were caught “naked on camera” prompted the immediate call to action.

“I think what brought it to light was a couple guys naked on camera this year. I know that’s happened a few times throughout the history of the league. But this will not affect game day, I don’t think. We’re gonna come up with a good solution to make the week as smooth as possible, get everyone the time they need and, again, protect the sanctity of the locker room,” said Karras.

The NFLPA on Friday released a statement calling on the league to change its “outdated” media policy into one that fosters “a more respectful and safer workplace.”

“Over the past three years, the NFLPA has tried to work with the NFL and Pro Football Writers of America to move media interviews out of locker rooms. However, there has been little willingness to collaborate on a new solution,” the statement read.

“Players feel that locker room interviews invade their privacy and are uncomfortable. This isn’t about limiting media access but about respecting players’ privacy and dignity.

“The NFL’s current media policy is outdated. We, the NFLPA Executive Committee, urge the NFL to make immediate changes to foster a more respectful and safer workplace for all players. In the meantime, we encourage each player to ask for interviews outside the locker room during the week.”

The change isn’t expected to change game day operations, but members of the media and the NFL community appeared to be divided over the issue.

Karras explained the basics of the program, and added that it was not meant as “an indictment” against members of the media. Teams or players are not required to follow the new program.

The program is aimed at stopping locker room interviews during the week but not on game day. Karras said that while players are free to do what they want, he asked that members of the media “respect” the new process of interviewing players.

