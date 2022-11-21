NFLPA monitoring Matthew Stafford situation after Rams’ quarterback exits game vs Saints early: report

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is being evaluated by doctors following Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints after leaving the game early in what could be his second concussion in just three weeks.

And, according to one report, the NFL Players Association is now monitoring the situation.

Head coach Sean McVay did not give a definitive answer on Stafford’s status after the game, saying he would need more information from the medical team before making a decision.

“I need to talk to the doctors,” he said during his post game presser. “Obviously we need to make a smart decision for Matthew and see where we’re at with that. I know how he was feeling, and we made the decision it was going to be in his best interest to not have him continue to play.”

“As far as it relates to Matthew, we’re going to be smart for him,” he added later. “He’s such a warrior, he’s such a stud competitor. I know how bad he wants to be out there and thought he played really well with the opportunities that he did have.”

Stafford exited the game in the third quarter with the Rams trailing the Saints 24-14. He appeared to hit his head on the Superdome turf during his third-quarter possession and was sacked to end the drive before getting evaluated and walking toward the tunnel.

According to ProFootballTalk, the NFLPA is monitoring the situation – likely because of the timeline of his return from a previous injury.

Stafford entered concussion protocol on Nov. 9 after getting injured during the Rams Nov. 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The designation came following a medical examination after Stafford apparently did not display any symptoms during the game.

He missed the Rams’ Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals but cleared concussion protocol on Friday.

“He looked like himself,” McVay said at the time. “He’s had great command, great communication with his teammates. He’s looked really good, and he’s been the Matthew that we all know and love.”

A team spokesperson told ESPN that Stafford was not in concussion protocol and his status would be updated on Monday or Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.