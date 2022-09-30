NFLPA executive reiterates ‘player care above all’ after Tua Tagovailoa injury

Tua Tagovailoa’s exit from Thursday night’s game prompted an outpouring of support from around the NFL community of those wishing the Miami Dolphins quarterback a speedy recovery. It also sparked a conversation about the handling of concussions in the NFL.

Tagovailoa’s first-half exit was his second in just five days. On Sunday, he stumbled on the field after struggling to get up following a hard shove to the ground from Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

Despite concern that he had a concussion, he was cleared and allowed to return to the game. The NFL Players Association later announced it was investigating the league’s concussion protocols and how well they were followed.

Following Thursday’s incident, the NFLPA said its probe was “ongoing.”

George Atallah, assistant executive director of external affairs at the NFLPA, took to Twitter Friday to post a lengthy statement reiterating a focus on “player care above all”

“The whole point of our advocacy for more than a decade on the issue of concussions is to shift the culture of our game from one that was previously focused on the fastest path back to the field, to one that emphasized player care above all,” Atallah began.

“When the first set of protocols were implemented in 2011, they were designed with that goal in mind and every year since we have improved on those protocols to the point where today’s concussion protocols are far more comprehensive and safer for players than ever before BUT they are only effective if the people applying them and making decisions place patient/player care above checking boxes to clear someone back to work as fast as possible. Our culture has come a long way and we have to remember that when we talk about these issues.”

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that, despite the optics, Tagovailoa was suffering from back pain. Tagovailoa himself explained that he had “hyperextended” his back after back-to-back plays where he was forced down.

McDaniel said the team was “happy to comply” with the NFLPA’s investigation and on Thursday doubled-down on its process of following the league’s concussion protocol.

“If there’s any sort of inclination that someone has a concussion, they go into concussion protocol, and it’s very strict,” McDaniel said. “People don’t vary or stray. We don’t mess with that. Never have, and as long as I’m the head coach, that will never be an issue you guys have to worry about.”

Tagovailoa was released from a hospital Thursday night and traveled home with the team. Initial tests showed negative results, according to multiple reports.