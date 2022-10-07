NFLPA calling on league to adopt new concussion protocol before Sunday’s games

The NFL Players Association agreed to change concussion protocols and is urging the NFL to accept the changes before Sunday’s games.

“We would like these changes to go into effect before this weekend’s games to immediately protect the players and hope the NFL accepts the change before then as well,” the NFLPA said Friday in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The outcry comes after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Sept. 29 that sent him to the hospital just four days after he was put into concussion protocol because he wobbled to the turf after a tackle.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins said that he suffered a hyperextended back, leading to the fall. However, a neurologist was terminated by the NFLPA after it was found that he made “several mistakes” while evaluating the quarterback back in Week 3.

In the Sept. 29 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries and his hands curled up on the field after a tackle where he hit his head on the turf. He was subsequently stretchered off and admitted to the hospital, but was discharged and flew back to Miami that night.

NFL, NFLPA ANNOUNCE THEY ‘ANTICIPATE CHANGES’ TO CONCUSSION PROTOCOL AMID TUA TAGOVAILOA INCIDENT

The Dolphins have said there is no timetable for Tagovailoa, who reportedly was recently interviewed as part of the NFLPA’s investigation on the initial evaluation.

Fans saw another scary moment — similar to Tagovailoa in Week 3 — on Thursday when Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines also showed gross motor instability after a tackle in a game against the Denver Broncos. He was later ruled out with a concussion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NFL and NFLPA made a joint statement last week that changes to the protocol were needed and imminent.