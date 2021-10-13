NFLPA, attorneys representing ex-Washington employees push league to release emails following Gruden scandal

The NFL Players Association and attorneys representing 40 former Washington Football Team employees are now pushing the league to release the 650,000 emails reviewed as part of an investigation into the club’s workplace conduct as a result of the Jon Gruden email scandal.

Gruden resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night following a bombshell report that uncovered troves of racist, misogynistic, and homophobic comments he made in emails to former Washington president Bruce Allen between 2010 and 2018.

NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, who was the subject of one of those emails sent by Gruden, told USA Today that the NFLPA plans to file a petition to get the rest of the emails released.

“We have had communications with the league, and the NFLPA plans to request that the NFL release the rest of the emails,” Smith told the outlet in a phone interview.”

Attorneys representing 40 former employees of the Washington organization also released a statement on Tuesday urging the league to release the emails.

“It is truly outrageous that after the NFL’s 10-month investigation involving hundreds of witnesses and 650,000 documents related to the longtime culture of harassment and abuse at the Washington Football Team, the only person to be held accountable and lose their job is the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” the statement, obtained by the NFL Network, read.

The statement continued: “If the NFL felt it appropriate to release these offensive emails from Jon Gruden, which it obtained during its investigation into the Washington Football Team, it must also release the findings related to the actual target of that investigation. Our clients and the public at large deserve transparency and accountability. If not, the NFL and Roger Goodell must explain why they appear intent on protecting the Washington Football Team and owner Dan Snyder at all costs.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy contested this statement, telling ProFootballTalk that the league never released any of the emails to the media.

Separately, a league spokesperson told USA Today that the NFL has no plans to release any emails, citing confidentiality.