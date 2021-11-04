NFL Week 9 schedule, scores, updates and more

Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season essentially marks the halfway point for some teams who haven’t had their bye week yet and brings the stark reality that football is nearly over.

The week begins with the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts playing on Thursday night. Both teams are coming off interesting games, in which Mike White led the Jets to a victory with one of the best performances for a New York quarterback since Vinny Testaverde. On the other side, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz arguably contributed to a loss to the Tennessee Titans with some bad turnovers.

Two other storylines — aside from a few major NFL trades and Derrick Henry potentially being lost for the season — have made waves before the slate of Week 9 games begins.

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fiery car crash that left him and his girlfriend seriously injured and another woman dead. Ruggs was charged with two felonies, and the team later released him. Las Vegas will look to respond with a win during an emotional week for the franchise.

The Green Bay Packers will be down Aaron Rodgers after the star quarterback tested positive for the coronavirus. It was later revealed he was unvaccinated and will have to be away from the team for at least 10 days due to the NFL’s health and safety protocols regarding COVID-19. That means Jordan Love will get the start for the Packers against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Here’s how the week is shaping up (All times are Eastern):

COWBOYS’ DAK PRESCOTT SAYS IT’S ‘SAFE TO SAY’ HE WILL PLAY VS. BRONCOS

Byes: Lions, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Washington

Thursday, November 4, 2021

8:20 p.m.: Jets @ Colts (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, November 7, 2021

1 p.m.: Falcons @ Saints (FOX)

1 p.m.: Broncos @ Cowboys (FOX)

1 p.m.: Panthers @ Panthers (CBS)

1 p.m.: Vikings @ Ravens (FOX)

1 p.m.: Browns @ Bengals (CBS)

1 p.m.: Bills @ Jaguars (CBS)

1 p.m.: Texans @ Dolphins (FOX)

1 p.m.: Raiders @ Giants (CBS)

4:05 p.m.: Chargers @ Eagles (CBS)

4:25 p.m.: Packers @ Chiefs (FOX)

4:25 p.m.: Cardinals @ 49ers (FOX)

8:20 p.m.: Titans @ Rams (NBC)

Monday, November 8

8:15 p.m.: Bears @ Steelers (ESPN)

NFL Standings

AFC East

Bills (5-2)Patriots (4-4)Jets (2-5)Dolphins (1-7)

AFC North

Ravens (5-2)Bengals (5-3)Steelers (4-3)Browns (4-4)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

AFC South

Titans (6-2)Colts (3-5)Jaguars (1-6)Texans (1-7)

AFC West

Raiders (5-2)Chargers (4-3)Broncos (4-4)Chiefs (4-4)

NFC East

Cowboys (6-1)Eagles (3-5)Giants (2-6)Washington (2-6)

NFC North

Packers (7-1)Vikings (3-4)Bears (3-5)Lions (0-8)

NFC South

Buccaneers (6-2)Saints (5-2)Panthers (4-4)Falcons (3-4)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NFC West

Cardinals (7-1)Rams (7-1)49ers (3-4)Seahawks (3-5)