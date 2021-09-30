NFL Week 4 schedule, scores, updates and more

There is one game that is on everyone’s mind in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers march to Foxborough to play the New England Patriots. It will be Tom Brady’s first game since the 2019 AFC divisional round of the playoffs. He would then bolt for sunnier shores. Brady won the Super Bowl with the Bucs last season while the Patriots missed the playoffs.

The primetime game will be the focus of the weekend. The week begins with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

There are also a few undefeated teams who will hope to stay unbeaten through Sunday.

Here’s what’s going on this week in the NFL world. All times below are Eastern.

–

Thursday, September 30, 2021

8:20 PM: Jaguars @ Bengals

Sunday, October 3, 2021

1 PM: Titans @ Jets

1 PM: Chiefs @ Eagles

1 PM: Panthers @ Cowboys

1 PM: Giants @ Saints

1 PM: Browns @ Vikings

1 PM: Lions @ Bears

1 PM: Texans @ Bills

1 PM: Colts @ Dolphins

1 PM: Washington @ Falcons

4:05 PM: Seahawks @ 49ers

4:25 PM: Steelers @ Packers

4:25 PM: Ravens @ Broncos

8:20 PM: Buccaneers @ Patriots

Monday, October 4, 2021

8:15 PM: Raiders @ Chargers

–

AFC East

1). Bills (2-1)

2). Dolphins (1-2)

3). Patriots (1-2)

4) Jets (0-3)

AFC North

1). Browns (2-1)

2). Bengals (2-1)

3). Ravens (2-1)

4). Steelers (1-2)

AFC South

1). Titans (2-1)

2). Texans (1-2)

3). Colts (0-3)

4). Jaguars (0-3)

AFC West

1). Broncos (3-0)

2). Raiders (3-0)

3). Chargers (2-1)

4). Chiefs (1-2)

NFC East

1). Cowboys (2-1)

2). Washington (1-2)

3). Eagles (1-2)

4). Giants (0-3)

NFC North

1). Packers (2-1)

2). Bears (1-2)

3). Vikings (1-2)

2). Lions (0-3)

NFC South

1). Panthers (3-0)

2). Buccaneers (2-1)

3). Saints (2-1)

4). Falcons (1-2)

NFC West

1). Cardinals (3-0)

2). Rams (3-0)

3). 49ers (2-1)

4). Seahawks (1-2)