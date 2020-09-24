NFL Week 3 preview: Bills look to stay hot, battle of undefeated teams and more

The third week of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the battle for Florida between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins.

Gardner Minshew II will try to keep his hot streak going against the Dolphins, which have underperformed in their first two games of the season.

Some of the other matchups include: the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys, and finishing the week Monday with the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s what to know about Week 3 of the NFL season.

JAGUARS (1-1) VS. DOLPHINS (0-2)

The Jaguars come into the first game of the week looking to put the Dolphins away with ease. Gardner Minshew was 30-for-45 with 339 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in a three-point loss to the Titans last week. The Dolphins will go with Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starter even as the team moved to 0-2 last week,

ALL-TIME SERIES: 4-4 tied

DATE: Sept. 24

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: TIAA Bank Field

WATCH: NFL Network

ODDS: Jaguars -3

OVER/UNDER: 48

FALCONS (0-2) VS. BEARS (2-0)

The Falcons are desperately in need of righting their ship after last week’s debacle against the Cowboys. The Bears are undefeated going into the game, though their sloppiness against the Giants probably won’t hold up against a hungry Atlanta squad.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 14-13 Bears

DATE: Sept. 27

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

WATCH: FOX

ODDS: Falcons -3

OVER/UNDER: 47.5

BILLS (2-0) VS. RAMS (2-0)

A matchup of two undefeated teams, the Bills welcome the Rams to Buffalo. Josh Allen had a great game against the Dolphins in a win last week. The Rams will try to stay undefeated as well.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 7-5 Bills

DATE: Sept. 27

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Bills Stadium

WATCH: FOX

ODDS: Bills -2.5

OVER/UNDER: 47

BROWNS (1-1) VS. WASHINGTON (1-1)

Baker Mayfield appeared to bounce back against in the Browns‘ win over the Bengals last week and will host Washington on Sunday. The Browns looked great in their first win. Washington was bounced by the Cardinals in Week 2.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 33-12-1 Browns

DATE: Sept. 27

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium

WATCH: FOX

ODDS: Browns -7

OVER/UNDER: 45

VIKINGS (0-2) VS. TITANS (2-0)

The Vikings didn’t expect to start 0-2 this season and will have to hope their defense doesn’t take too much of a hit on their defense after losing Anthony Barr. The Titans escaped their first two wins by a field goal. Look for both teams to play a bit harder.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 9-4 Vikings

DATE: Sept. 27

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium

WATCH: CBS

ODDS: Vikings +2

OVER/UNDER: 49

PATRIOTS (1-1) VS. RAIDERS (2-0)

The Cam Newton-led Patriots looked great against the Seahawks in a loss last week and now will have to play a red-hot Raiders team. Las Vegas’ Derek Carr has been great in his first two games. He has four touchdown passes, 523 passing yards, and zero interceptions.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 17-14-1 Patriots

DATE: Sept. 27

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Gillette Stadium

WATCH: CBS

ODDS: Patriots -6

OVER/UNDER: 47.5

GIANTS (0-2) VS. 49ERS (1-1)

The Giants and 49ers look a little worse for wear heading into the third week. New York lost Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard to injuries while the 49ers have a bunch of starters out for the season. If New York wants to get its first win of the season, this might be the best chance.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 17-16 Giants

DATE: Sept. 27

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WATCH: FOX

ODDS: Giants +4

OVER/UNDER: 41.5

EAGLES (0-2) VS. BENGALS (0-2)

We might get a winner in this one. Bengals rookie Joe Burrow looked good in his first two games but has yet to get the elusive ‘W.’ Carson Wentz was virtually booed in last week’s loss. The Eagles definitely need a win to quiet some of the noise that’s around the team.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 9-3-1 Bengals

DATE: Sept. 27

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field

WATCH: CBS

ODDS: Eagles -5

OVER/UNDER: 46.5

STEELERS (2-0) VS. TEXANS (0-2)

The Steelers got a bounce-back game from James Conner last week and picked up their second win. Houston has looked lost on offense and going against a tough Steelers defense in Week 3.

ALL-TIME SERIES: Steelers 4-2

DATE: Sept. 27

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Heinz Field

WATCH: CBS

ODDS: Steelers -4

OVER/UNDER: 45.5

COLTS (1-1) VS. JETS (0-2)

The Colts and Jets head into Week 3 in Indianapolis. The Jets have looked bad in their first two games and may not get their first win just yet. The Colts turned the page in Week 2 but lost Parris Campbell due to an injury.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 41-29 Colts

DATE: Sept. 27

TIME (ET): 4:05 pm

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

WATCH: CBS

ODDS: Colts -11

OVER/UNDER: 44

CHARGERS (1-1) VS. PANTHERS (0-2)

The Chargers were very close to knocking off the Chiefs last week. Justin Herbert got the nod and looked good but may not get the nod in Week 3. That will be an interesting storyline coming in. The Panthers are still looking for their first win of the season.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 5-1 Panthers

DATE: Sept. 27

TIME (ET): 4:05 pm

WHERE: SoFi Stadium

WATCH: CBS

ODDS: Chargers -6.5

OVER/UNDER: 43.5

BRONCOS (0-2) VS. BUCCANEERS (1-1)

The Broncos will be without Drew Lock and Courtland Sutton going into the game against the Buccaneers. The team has been hit hard by injuries. Meanwhile, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers picked up their first win of the season last week and may have a cakewalk against the injury-plagued Broncos.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 7-2 Broncos

DATE: Sept. 27

TIME (ET): 4:25

WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High

WATCH: FOX

ODDS: Broncos +6

OVER/UNDER: 43.5

CARDINALS (2-0) VS. LIONS (0-2)

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins have turned the Cardinals into a division contender. The team welcomes the Lions to Phoenix. Detroit is still looking for its first win.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 33-28-6 Lions

DATE: Sept. 27

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: State Farm Stadium

WATCH: FOX

ODDS: Cardinals -5.5

OVER/UNDER: 55.5

SEAHAWKS (2-0) VS. COWBOYS (1-1)

The Seahawks looked good against the Patriots in their win last week and now welcome the Cowboys, who are coming off a comeback win over the Falcons. Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott will be in a shootout on Sunday afternoon.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 10-8 Cowboys

DATE: Sept. 27

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: CenturyLink Stadium

WATCH: FOX

ODDS: Seahawks -5

OVER/UNDER: 56.5

SAINTS (1-1) VS. PACKERS (2-0)

The Saints and Packers will be featured on Sunday night. The Saints lost to the Raiders on Monday night and the Packers have looked good to start the season. New Orleans will likely be without Michael Thomas again.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 16-9

DATE: Sept. 27

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

WATCH: NBC

ODDS: Saints -3

OVER/UNDER: 52.5

RAVENS (2-0) VS. CHIEFS (2-0)

The game of the week will be between the Ravens and Chiefs. It will be a Lamborghini going up against the Ferrari. Both teams are undefeated. Both teams probably should have faced off against each other in the AFC title game last season. All eyes will be on Lamar Jacks and Patrick Mahomes on Monday.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 6-3 Chiefs

DATE: Sept. 28

TIME (ET): 8:15 pm

WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium

WATCH: ESPN

ODDS: Ravens -3

OVER/UNDER: 54

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.