NFL Week 2 recap, scores and standings

Injuries to star players overshadowed the second Sunday of the NFL season.

Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo and Drew Lock were just some of the names who left their games early. Barkley is feared to have a torn ACL after injuring his knee against the Bears.

The Bengals and Browns kicked things off with no real issues as far as injuries. Sunday saw 14 games get played throughout the day. The Saints and the Raiders will cap the second week of the season as Allegiant Stadium will get to see its first game.

Read below for a brief recap of each game and the updated NFL standings.

BROWNS 35, BENGALS 30

Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb helped lead the Browns to their first victory of the 2020 season. Cleveland put up 35 points on the Bengals and held off a charging Joe Burrow to keep the No. 1 pick from picking up his first win of the season.

BUCCANEERS 31, PANTHERS 17

Tom Brady picked up his first win in a Buccaneers uniform. He was 23-for-35 with 217 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception against the Panthers. Leonard Fournette rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey was among the top players who were injured. He couldn’t finish the game after injuring his ankle. He had 5 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

STEELERS 26, BRONCOS 21

The Steelers moved to 2-0 on the season with a close win over the Broncos. The defense stepped up and was able to fend off a comeback from Jeff Driskel at the end of the game. James Conner had a bounce-back performance. He ran for 106 yards on 16 carries and had a touchdown.

RAMS 37, EAGLES 19

The Rams blew out the Eagles in a battle of the 2016 NFL Draft’s two top picks – Jared Goff and Carson Wentz. Goff had 267 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the game. Wentz had 242 passing yards and two interceptions in the game. He and Miles Sanders both ran for touchdowns. The Rams are 2-0 and the Eagles are 0-2.

49ERS 31, JETS 13

Despite the 49ers losing Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert and Solomon Thomas over the course of the game, San Francisco still clobbered the Jets. Mostert started the game with an 80-yard touchdown run and finished with 92 rushing yards in the game.

BILLS 31, DOLPHINS 28

The Bills nixed a Dolphins comeback attempt in their game Sunday. Josh Allen led the way with 417 passing yards, four touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Gabriel Davis and Reggie Gillam each had touchdown passes. Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki had eight catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

BEARS 17, GIANTS 13

The Bears were sluggish in their victory over the Giants but were able to hold strong against Daniel Jones and company. Mitchell Trubisky had 190 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions in the game. The Giants lost Saquon Barkley in the second quarter to a knee injury. The Bears are somehow 2-0 to start the season.

COLTS 28, VIKINGS 11

The Colts got past the Vikings in their matchup. The Colts defense only allowed 11 points in the win. Indy rookie Jonathan Taylor scored his first touchdown and recorded 101 yards on the ground. Philip Rivers was 19-for-25 with 214 passing yards and a touchdown.

TITANS 33, JAGUARS 30

Stephen Gostkowski came through for the Titans for the second straight game when it counted. He delivered the game-winning 49-yard field goal with less than 2 minutes to go against the Jaguars. Ryan Tannehill had four touchdown passes in the game, two of which went to Jonnu Smith. Gardner Minshew II had 339 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Rookie James Robinson rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown.

PACKERS 42, LIONS 21

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a blowout victory for the second straight week. This time, the Lions were on the other end of the loss. Rodgers had 240 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Aaron Jones rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a touchdown reception in the game.

COWBOYS 40, FALCONS 39

Dak Prescott led the Cowboys on a miraculous comeback victory over the Falcons. The Cowboys recovered an onside kick that set up the eventual game-winning field goal. Prescott finished 34-for-37 with 450 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

RAVENS 33, TEXANS 16

The Ravens cruised to their second win of the season against the Texans. Lamar Jackson was 18-for-24 with 204 passing yards and a touchdown. Justin Tucker nailed four field goals in the win. Deshaun Watson had 275 passing yards, a touchdown pass and one interception.

CARDINALS 30, WASHINGTON 15

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was comfortable playing catch with DeAndre Hopkins. Murray had 286 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Hopkins. Murray also ran for two scores. Washington’s Terry McLaurin led all receivers with seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.

CHIEFS 23, CHARGERS 20

The Chiefs escaped the Chargers in overtime. Harrison Butker nailed a 59-yard field goal to win the game. Patrick Mahomes had 302 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Justin Herbert made his debut. He had 311 passing yards, a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown.

SEAHAWKS 35, PATRIOTS 30

Russell Wilson threw five touchdown passes as the Seahawks hung on to defeat the Patriots. Cam Newton rushed for two touchdowns, threw a touchdown and passed for 397 yards in the loss. He stopped on the final play as he tried to give the Patriots the win.

NFL STANDINGS

AFC EAST

1). Bills (2-0)

2). Patriots (1-1)

3). Dolphins (0-2)

4). Jets (0-2)

AFC NORTH

1). Ravens (2-0)

2). Steelers (2-0)

3). Browns (1-1)

4). Bengals (0-2)

AFC SOUTH

1). Titans (2-0)

2). Jaguars (1-1)

3). Colts (1-1)

4). Texans (0-2)

AFC WEST

1). Chiefs (2-0)

2). Raiders (1-0)

3). Chargers (1-1)

4). Broncos (0-2)

NFC EAST

1). Washington (1-1)

2). Cowboys (1-1)

3). Eagles (0-2)

4). Giants (0-2)

NFC NORTH

1). Packers (2-0)

2). Bears (2-0)

3). Lions (0-2)

4). Vikings (0-2)

NFC SOUTH

1). Saints (1-0)

2). Buccaneers (1-1)

3). Falcons (0-2)

4). Panthers (0-2)

NFC WEST

1). Seahawks (2-0)

2). Cardinals (2-0)

3). Rams (2-0)

4). 49ers (1-1)