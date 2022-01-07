The final week of the 2021 NFL regular season is here.

For the first time in NFL history, there will be a Week 18, and there’s still a lot that needs to be decided. Both conferences still have a few playoff spots up for grabs and all the determinations will have to be decided over the weekend.

The AFC still has Nos. 6 and 7 to be determined as well as how the entire conference seeding will play out. Unlike the NFC, where the Green Bay Packers have already locked up home-field advantage, the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs are fighting to the bitter end for the top seed.

The Indianapolis Colts have the No. 6 seed but could lose out if the Jacksonville Jaguars pull off an upset. The Los Angeles Chargers could wrap up a spot with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but also the Raiders could sneak in with a win over the Chargers. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are still in contention but hanging on by a thread.

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers have the No. 6 spot but haven’t gotten things locked up just yet. The New Orleans Saints could still slide in with a win and 49ers loss.

Week 18 should be fun to watch.

Here’s the schedule below. All times are Eastern.

Saturday, January 8, 2022

4:30 PM: Chiefs @ Broncos (ESPN/ABC)

8:15 PM: Cowboys @ Eagles (ESPN/ABC)

Sunday, January 9, 2022

1 PM: Bengals @ Browns (FOX)

1 PM: Packers @ Lions (FOX)

1 PM: Bears @ Vikings (FOX)

1 PM: Washington @ Giants (FOX)

1 PM: Colts @ Jaguars (CBS)

1 PM: Steelers @ Ravens (CBS)

1 PM: Titans @ Texans (CBS)

4:25 PM: Saints @ Falcons (FOX)

4:25 PM: Jets @ Bills (CBS)

4:25 PM: 49ers @ Rams (FOX)

4:25 PM: Patriots @ Dolphins (CBS)

4:25 PM: Seahawks @ Cardinals (FOX)

4:25 PM: Panthers @ Buccaneers (CBS)

8:20 PM: Chargers @ Raiders (NBC)

NFL Standings

AFC East

x-Bills (10-6)

x-Patriots (10-6)

Dolphins (8-8)

Jets (4-12)

AFC North

z-Bengals (10-6)

Steelers (8-7-1)

Ravens (8-8)

Browns (7-9)

AFC South

z-Titans (11-5)

Colts (9-7)

Texans (4-12)

Jaguars (2-14)

AFC West

z-Chiefs (11-5)

Chargers (9-7)

Raiders (9-7)

Broncos (7-9)

NFC East

z-Cowboys (11-5)

x-Eagles (9-7)

Washington (6-10)

Giants (4-12)

NFC North

z-Packers (13-3)

Vikings (7-9)

Bears (6-10)

Lions (2-13-1)

NFC South

z-Buccaneers (12-4)

Saints (8-8)

Falcons (7-9)

Panthers (5-11)

NFC West

x-Rams (12-4)

x-Cardinals (11-5)

49ers (9-7)

Seahawks (6-10)

Z- Clinched division title

X- Clinched playoff berth