NFL Week 17 preview, times, betting odds & more

The last week of the NFL season will be important for several teams.

Week 17 has playoff implications for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. There are two playoff spots left – the final AFC Wild Card spot and the spot for the NFC East division winner. Both will be decided in pivotal matchups.

ANTONIO BROWN SLAMS HIS OWN FATHER AFTER RECEIVING CRITICISM OVER HANDLING NFL’S PRESSURE

The Steelers clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Titans loss, or a tie and a Titans loss, or a Titans loss, an Indianapolis Colts win and Raiders loss or tie, or a Titans loss, Colts win and the Steelers tie the Raiders in a strength-of-victory tiebreaker. According to NFL.com, the Steelers tie the Raiders in strength-of-victory if the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins all win.

The Titans can clinch a playoff spot if the win, or tie with a Steelers loss or tie, or a Steelers loss and Colts loss or tie.

BEN ROETHLISBERGER SQUASHES RETIREMENT RUMORS ON TWITTER BUT FANS QUICKLY LEARN THEY’VE BEEN BLOCKED

The Raiders have the longest shot. Oakland gets into the playoffs with a win, a Steelers loss, a Titans loss, a Colts loss and will get the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Steelers if the of the teams win or tie: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers or New England Patriots.

The Chiefs and Patriots also have some stakes riding on Week 17. New England will clinch a first-round bye if they win or tie against the Dolphins or the Chiefs lose or tie. Kansas City needs a win and Patriots loss to clinch a first-round bye.

The NFC is a bit more complicated.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will both be gunning for the NFC East title. Dallas can clinch a playoff spot with a win and Eagles loss. Philadelphia gets into the playoffs if they win or tie or if the Cowboys loss or tie.

The top teams are all in contention for home-field advantage or first-round byes in the NFC.

DALLAS COWBOYS’ LA’EL COLLINS SURPRISES MOTHER WITH TREMENDOUS CHRISTMAS GIFT

The Packers can clinch a first-round bye if they win, or the New Orleans Saints lose, or they tie and the San Francisco 49ers lose or they tie and the Saints tie. They can get home-field advantage if they win and the 49ers either lose or tie or they tie and the 49ers lose and the Saints lose or tie.

The Saints can clinch a first-round bye if they win and the Packers lose or tie, or they win and the 49ers lose or tie, or they tie and the Packers lose, or they tie and the 49ers lose or the 49ers lose and the Packers win or tie. They can clinch home-field advantage if they win, the Packers lose or tie and the 49ers lose or tie or they tie and the Packers lose and the 49ers lose.

The primetime matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will be for the NFC West title. The 49ers can clinch a first-round ye with a win, or a tie and Packers loss or tie, or a tie and a Saints loss or tie. They can clinch home-field advantage with a win or a tie, Packers loss or tie and Saints loss or tie.

Seattle gets a first-round bye with a win and Packers loss and will get home-field advantage with a win and losses from the Packers and Saints.

There will be a ton to pay attention to Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM.

—

PATRIOTS (12-3) VS. DOLPHINS (4-11)

Date: December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Moneyline: Patriots (-969); Dolphins (+649)

Spread: Patriots (-14.5), Dolphins (+14.5)

Over/Under: 44.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

FOR MCCOURTY TWINS, CHRISTMAS IS ABOUT FAMILY AGAIN

—

BILLS (10-5) VS. JETS (6-9)

Date: December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Moneyline: Bills (-128), Jets (+108)

Spread: Bills (-1.5), Jets (+1.5)

Over/Under: 36; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

PANTHERS (5-10) VS. SAINTS (12-3)

Date: December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Moneyline: Panthers (+506), Saints (-700)

Spread: Panthers (+13), Saints (-13)

Over/Under: 45.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

BENGALS (1-14) VS. BROWNS (6-9)

Date: December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Moneyline: Bengals (+130), Browns (-150)

Spread: Bengals (+3), Browns (-3)

Over/Under: 44; Over (-110), Under (-110)

ODELL BECKHAM JR. EXPLAINS ANIMATED RANT ON SIDELINE WITH BROWNS COACH FREDDIE KITCHENS

—

LIONS (3-10-1) VS. PACKERS (12-3)

Date: December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Moneyline: Lions (+462), Packers (-625)

Spread: Lions (+13), Packers (-13)

Over/Under: 43; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

CHIEFS (11-4) VS. CHARGERS (5-10)

Date: December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Moneyline: Chiefs (-401), Chargers (+324)

Spread: Chiefs (-9), Chargers (+9)

Over/Under: 44.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

VIKINGS (10-5) VS. BEARS (7-8)

Date: December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Moneyline: Vikings (-125), Bears (+105)

Spread: Vikings (-1), Bears (+1)

Over/Under: 37; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

BUCCANEERS (7-8) VS. FALCONS (6-9)

Date: December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-125), Falcons (+105)

Spread: Buccaneers (-1), Falcons (+1)

Over/Under: 48; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

RAVENS (13-2) VS. STEELERS (8-7)

Date: December 29

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Moneyline: (+105), Steelers (-125)

Spread: Ravens (+2), Steelers (-2)

Over/Under: 37.5; Over (-110), Unver (-110)

—

COWBOYS (7-8) VS. REDSKINS (3-12)

Date: December 29

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Moneyline: Cowboys (-525), Redskins (+400)

Spread: Cowboys (-10.5), Redskins (+10.5)

Over/Under: 44; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

TEXANS (10-5) VS. TITANS (8-7)

Date: December 29

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Moneyline: Texans (+163), Titans (-190)

Spread: Texans (-1), Titans (+1)

Over/Under: 45; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

JAGUARS (5-10) VS. COLTS (7-8)

Date: December 29

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Moneyline: Jaguars (+170), Colts (-200)

Spread: Jaguars (+4), Colts (-4)

Over/Under: 43; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

GIANTS (4-11) VS. EAGLES (8-7)

Date: December 29

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Moneyline: Giants (+181), Eagles (-216)

Spread: Giants (+4.5), Eagles (-4.5)

Over/Under: 44.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

MARSHAWN LYNCH RE-JOINS SEAHAWKS EIGHT DAYS AFTER SERVING TEQUILA SHOTS TO RAIDERS FANS

—

BRONCOS (6-9) VS. RAIDERS (7-8)

Date: December 29

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Moneyline: Broncos (-175), Raiders (+151)

Spread: Broncos (-3), Raiders (+3)

Over/Under: 40.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

RAMS (8-7) VS. CARDINALS (5-9-1)

Date: December 29

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Moneyline: TBD

Spread: Rams (-7), Cardinals (+7)

Over/Under: 49; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

SEAHAWKS (11-4) VS. 49ERS (12-4)

Date: December 29

Time: 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Moneyline: Seahawks (+160), 49ers (-185)

Spread: Seahawks (+3), 49ers (-3)

Over/Under: 40.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

Betting odds courtesy PennBets.com