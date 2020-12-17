NFL Week 15 preview: Several teams in line for playoff berths as season heads to home stretch

There are three games left in the 2020 NFL regular season and this week is the most important by far.

Several teams are looking at clinching playoff berths this week, including the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans. The Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers are already in the postseason.

There are several teams that need wins to even stay in the mix while the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars are fighting for the No. 1 draft pick.

There’s a full slate of NFL games in Week 15, including two Saturday night spectaculars.

RAIDERS (7-6) VS. CHARGERS (4-9)

The Raiders are still in the hunt for a wildcard spot even if the AFC West division is still out of reach. Derek Carr and his boys cannot afford to slip up against an upstart Justin Herbert-led squad.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 65-54-2 Raiders

DATE: Dec. 17

TIME (ET): 8:20 p.m.

WHERE: Allegiant Stadium

WATCH: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon

BRONCOS (5-8) VS. BILLS (10-3)

The Bills have been riding high and are one of the best teams in the NFL let alone the AFC. Josh Allen and the Bills are on a three-game winning streak. This will be a game to show their grit as they take the road to face the Broncos. The two teams meet in a rare Saturday evening matchup.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 21-16-1 Bills

DATE: Dec. 19

TIME (ET): 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High

WATCH: NFL Network

PACKERS (10-3) VS. PANTHERS (4-9)

Aaron Rodgers has put together an MVP-type season and it probably won’t be slowing down against the Panthers. The Packers are the better team and are at home for this Saturday night game.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 9-6 Packers

DATE: Dec. 19

TIME (ET): 8:15 p.m.

WHERE: Lambeau Field

WATCH: NFL Network

FALCONS (4-9) VS. BUCCANEERS (8-5)

Tampa Bay has appeared to bounce back nicely after a bye week and now have a real test against the Falcons, who would like nothing more than to put a damper on Tom Brady’s playoff hopes. It’s the teams’ first matchup of the 2020 season.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 28-25 Falcons

DATE: Dec. 20

TIME (ET): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

WATCH: FOX

COWBOYS (4-9) VS. 49ERS (5-8)

The rivalry is back. The 49ers and Cowboys will face-off on Sunday in Dallas. While both teams have losing records, Dallas can still make the playoffs if the NFC East continues to be as bad as it has been. The Cowboys got a morale-boosting victory last week against the Bengals.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 15-13-1 49ers

DATE: Dec. 20

TIME (ET): 1 p.m.

WHERE: AT&T Stadium

WATCH: CBS

TITANS (9-4) VS. LIONS (5-8)

The Titans and Colts are locked in a very tight AFC South matchup. Neither team can afford to lose. This week, Tennessee has a date with the Lions. It’s unclear whether Matthew Stafford will play as he deals with an injury. The Lions defense will for sure have a hard time trying to stop Derrick Henry.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 9-3 Titans

DATE: Dec. 20

TIME (ET): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Nissan Stadium

WATCH: CBS

COLTS (9-4) VS. TEXANS (4-9)

On the other side, the Colts have a date with the Texans. Philip Rivers and the tough Indianapolis defense get Deshaun Watson. Houston will look to spoil Indianapolis’ run to the playoffs.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 28-9 Colts

DATE: Dec. 20

TIME (ET): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

WATCH: CBS

DOLPHINS (8-5) VS. PATRIOTS (6-7)

Miami’s chances to win the division have dwindled but the Dolphins can’t let that get in the way of a wildcard spot. The Dolphins narrowly lost to the Chiefs last week and now have a rivalry game against the Patriots. New England isn’t completely out of the playoff running and a win would boost their chances.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 55-52 Dolphins

DATE: Dec. 20

TIME (ET): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium

WATCH: CBS

VIKINGS (6-7) VS. BEARS (6-7)

The Bears and Vikings are in the middle of the NFC North and will need to dig deep if they want to make the playoffs. This game could potentially be the deciding factor in both of their runs.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 61-55-2 Vikings

DATE: Dec. 20

TIME (ET): 1 p.m.

WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium

WATCH: FOX

WASHINGTON (6-7) VS. SEAHAWKS (9-4)

Washington and Seattle will meet in only their 18th matchup ever. Washington could go back to .500 and strengthen their NFC East lead with an upset over the Seahawks. Seattle hasn’t played great but picking up a tenth win is going to be key in the fight for home field advantage in the playoffs.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 12-5 Washington

DATE: Dec. 20

TIME (ET): 1 p.m.

WHERE: FedEx Field

WATCH: FOX

RAVENS (7-5) VS. JAGUARS (1-12)

The Ravens picked up a wild victory over the Browns on Monday night. Baltimore might be hurting, but the Jaguars have mostly been a cakewalk for opponents. Gardner Minshew II is supposed to start for Jacksonville. We’ll see what this matchup brings.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 12-9 Jaguars

DATE: Dec. 20

TIME (ET): 1 p.m.

WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium

WATCH: CBS

RAMS (9-4) VS. JETS (0-13)

The Jets are primed to lose every game and hit the road to play the Rams. Los Angeles is lucky to get New York in this case because a tenth win could mean a larger lead in the NFC West. The Rams really need the win more than the Jets in this game.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 10-4 Rams

DATE: Dec. 20

TIME (ET): 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: SoFi Stadium

WATCH: FOX

CARDINALS (7-6) VS. EAGLES (4-8-1)

The Cardinals vs. Eagles is one of the bigger matchups of the week. Jalen Hurts will get his second career start and Arizona is in the hunt for at the very least a wildcard spot. A win would really be huge for both teams moving forward in this historic matchup.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 57-55-5 Cardinals

DATE: Dec. 20

TIME (ET): 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: State Farm Stadium

WATCH: FOX

SAINTS (10-3) VS. CHIEFS (12-1)

A potential Super Bowl preview will take place Sunday, as the Chiefs take on the Saints. It will likely be one of the most watched games of the season. There’s not much else to say. Kansas City is still hoping to get home field throughout the playoffs as are the Saints.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 6-5 Chiefs

DATE: Dec. 20

TIME (ET): 4:25 p.m.

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

WATCH: CBS

GIANTS (5-8) VS. BROWNS (9-3)

The Browns and Giants are coming off brutal losses for this primetime matchup. The game was flexed into the spot about a week ago. There are still playoff hopes for each team. The Giants will likely start former Browns quarterback Colt McCoy in place of Daniel Jones. Cleveland’s defense will have to lock up big time.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 26-21-2 Bowns

DATE: Dec. 20

TIME (ET): 8:20 p.m.

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WATCH: NBC

BENGALS (2-10-1) VS. STEELERS (11-2)

The Steelers are on a two-game losing streak but get a matchup with the Bengals on Monday night. Barring a huge turnaround from the Bengals at home, it might be a snoozer.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 65-35 Steelers

DATE: Dec. 21

TIME (ET): 8:15 p.m.

WHERE: Paul Brown Stadium

WATCH: ESPN

