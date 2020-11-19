NFL Week 11 preview: Divisional, wild card races in the spotlight

The NFL season moves into its 11th week and there’s still plenty to play for as 2020 winds down for each of the league’s 32 teams.

Divisions and playoff spots are still up for grabs as nothing has been set in stone just yet. Most teams are chasing the Pittsburgh Steelers for the best team in the league superlative. The Steelers are undefeated and could move to 10-0 with a victory on Sunday.

Teams in the middle of the pack, such as the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots, need a win to stay afloat in their respective wild card races. The New York Jets are among the teams who are hoping that a poor season doesn’t go any further. New York is facing starting 0-10 for the first time in its history.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns are among teams dealing with multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It will be interesting to see whether those players get cleared to play before Sunday’s round of games.

The Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers have bye weeks.

Here’s what’s on tap this week.

NFL WEEK 11 POWER RANKINGS: DOLPHINS MAKE GIANT LEAP, SEAHAWKS PLUMMET

**

SEAHAWKS (6-3) VS. CARDINALS (6-3)

The Seahawks and the Cardinals are featured in the most anticipated Thursday night football of the season. Both teams are 6-3 and whoever wins will take the division lead for the moment. Russell Wilson is hoping for a bounce-back game while Kyler Murray is hoping to build on the momentum from last week’s wild victory.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 21-21-1 tied

DATE: Nov. 19

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: CenturyLink Field

WATCH: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon

**

RAVENS (6-3) VS. TITANS (6-3)

The Ravens and Titans meet for the 21st time in history. Both teams are in similar spots as the Seahawks and Cardinals, except this matchup has more wild card implications in case both teams falter down the stretch. A win for either team could be the difference-maker in going in or out of the playoffs.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 10-10 tied

DATE: Nov. 22

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Nissan Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

PANTHERS (3-7) VS. LIONS (4-5)

The Lions and Panthers are still in playoff hunts but the Lions have positioned themselves a bit better to stay in contention. Detroit needs a victory to get back to .500 on the season. Carolina needs a victory to remain in the wild card talk for the playoffs. It’s hugely important for both teams.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 6-3 Panthers

DATE: Nov. 22

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Bank of America Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

BROWNS (6-3) VS. EAGLES (3-5-1)

Do the Browns or Eagles exert any kind of confidence for any of their fans? Cleveland won sloppy last week against the Texans and the Eagles mucked up their chances of getting a bigger lead in the NFC East. A win is huge for both teams going forward.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 31-17-1 Browns

DATE: Nov. 22

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

TEXANS (2-7) VS. PATRIOTS (4-5)

The Patriots are still in the hunt for a division title with their win last week over the Ravens. They aren’t out of it but need to put the Texans to bed. Houston didn’t find any offense last week in a tough loss to the Browns. At home, they’ll have to muster something up.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 8-2 Patriots

DATE: Nov. 22

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: NRG Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

JAGUARS (1-8) VS. STEELERS (9-0)

It’s only the 25th meeting between the Steelers and Jaguars and the series is tied 12-12. In this game, it will be a tale of two completely different teams. Pittsburgh is the lone undefeated team in the NFL while the Jaguars have only one win and don’t really have much of an offense outside of rookie James Robinson. Jake Luton has had some tough matchups to start his career and it gets even harder with the Steelers defense coming to town.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 12-12 tied

DATE: Nov. 22

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: TIAA Bank Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

SAINTS (7-2) VS. FALCONS (3-6)

The Saints won’t have Drew Brees this week, which means Sean Payton will get to start Jameis Winston and use Taysom Hill in certain gadget situations. It will look like a totally different New Orleans team when they play the Falcons. Atlanta will hope to get back into the win column coming off of a bye.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 52-49 Falcons

DATE: Nov. 22

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

WATCH: FOX

**

WASHINGTON (2-7) VS. BENGALS (2-6-1)

Washington and the Bengals will meet again Sunday. Joe Burrow will be looking for the third win of his career. Washington’s Alex Smith will hope he wins his first game as a starter in two years. This game means more for Washington than the Bengals. Washington needs a win to keep pace in the NFC East.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 5-4-1 Bengals

DATE: Nov. 22

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: FedEx Field

WATCH: CBS

**

BRONCOS (3-6) VS. DOLPHINS (6-3)

Broncos–Dolphins kick off the late afternoon games for the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa is hoping to stay undefeated as a starter. Drew Lock is injured and it might fall on Brett Rypien again to take snaps. Miami could use a victory here and potentially tie the Bills for the AFC East lead.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 12-5-1

DATE: Nov. 22

TIME (ET): 4:05 pm

WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High

WATCH: CBS

**

CHARGERS (2-7) VS. JETS (0-9)

The Jets have a chance to go 0-10 for the first time in franchise history. Their game against the Chargers will only determine draft position at this point of the season.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 22-12-1

DATE: Nov. 22

TIME (ET): 4:05 pm

WHERE: SoFi Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

PACKERS (7-2) VS. COLTS (6-3)

The best game of the evening is between the Packers and Colts. Two top divisional teams in the league go head-to-head. It’s also a battle of veteran quarterbacks – Aaron Rodgers and Philip Rivers. If you love classic football, this throwback game should definitely be on every fan’s radar.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 22-20-1

DATE: Nov. 22

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

VIKINGS (4-5) VS. COWBOYS (2-7)

The Vikings and Cowboys is a big matchup for both teams. Minnesota, after starting the season pretty poorly, has come all the way back and is now making strides in the NFC North. The team just beat the Bears on Monday night and have a Sunday evening fight against the Cowboys. Dallas is hoping a win will keep them afloat in the NFC East.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 12-12 tied

DATE: Nov. 22

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

RAIDERS (6-3) VS. CHIEFS (8-1)

A major AFC West matchup will take place Sunday night. The Chiefs are looking for revenge on the Raiders. Las Vegas is responsible for Kansas City’s lone loss on the season so far. Another win could pay dividends down the stretch.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 65-53-2

DATE: Nov. 22

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: Allegiant Stadium

WATCH: NBC

**

BUCCANEERS (7-3) VS. RAMS (6-3)

The Buccaneers had a statement game against the Panthers after being blown out against the Saints. The most impressive win on their resume so far has been against the Packers. That could change Monday night when they play the Rams. Los Angeles’ defense has been really good in last few weeks and clamping down on a tough Bucs offense would be as impressive as anything they’ve done this season.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 14-9 Rams

DATE: Nov. 23

TIME (ET): 8:15 pm

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium

WATCH: ESPN