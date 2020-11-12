NFL Week 10 preview: It's make-or-break for teams in playoff contention

The 2020 NFL season has reached Week 10 and things aren’t getting any easier in terms of handling the coronavirus.

Several teams are dealing with a handful of positive tests among staff members, players and other personnel. But so far, the NFL has not had to postpone any games as it did earlier in the season.

Thursday night football is expected to happen, as well as every other game set for this week.

The Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts kick the week off with a pretty important AFC South matchup that will have playoff implications down the line. The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers are in action on Sunday while the Buffalo Bills hope to continue their impressive season.

The Colts, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots are among the teams who need wins this week to stay in contention in the AFC playoff hunt. And on the other side, the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and the entire NFC East is right there, as well. This will be a big week for teams who are really in need of a win to stay in their races.

The Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets each have bye weeks.

Here’s what else you need to know for the 10th week of the season.

NFL WEEK 10 POWER RANKINGS: SAINTS SURGE AFTER DOMINATING WIN OVER BUCS

**

TITANS (6-2) VS. COLTS (5-3)

Thursday night football features a big game between the Titans and the Colts. Both teams have played well this season and are vying for the AFC South title. The Colts have won three out of their last four matchups against the Titans.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 34-16 Colts

DATE: Nov. 12

TIME (EST): 8:20 p.m.

WHERE: Nissan Stadium

WATCH: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon

**

PANTHERS (3-6) VS. BUCCANEERS (6-3)

The Buccaneers are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Saints. The Panthers narrowly lost to the Chiefs last week. Tampa Bay is looking for the season sweep of Carolina in this game.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 24-16 Panthers

DATE: Nov. 15

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Bank of America Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

BROWNS (5-3) VS. TEXANS (2-6)

The Browns are coming off of a bye week and before that a loss to the Raiders. The Texans got their second win of the season over the Jaguars last week. This is only the 11th matchup in the franchises’ histories. Houston defeated Cleveland in the last game in December 2018, 29-13.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 7-3 Texans

DATE: Nov. 15

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

LIONS (3-5) VS. WASHINGTON (2-6)

Washington will try to stay afloat after a loss to the Giants last weekend. The Lions were blown out by the Vikings. The last time these two teams met was in October 2016. Detroit won that game, 20-17.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 28-14 Washington

DATE: Nov. 15

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Ford Field

WATCH: FOX

**

PACKERS (6-2) VS. JAGUARS (1-7)

The Packers and Jaguars faceoff Sunday afternoon. Aaron Rodgers put on a show against the 49ers last week. Jake Luton will try, somehow, to pick the Jaguars up and upset Green Bay on the road. The two teams are in their seventh meeting all-time and haven’t played each other since October 2012.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 4-2 Packers

DATE: Nov. 15

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Lambeau Field

WATCH: FOX

**

GIANTS (2-7) VS. EAGLES (3-4-1)

The Giants and Eagles had a classic matchup in their first meeting of the season and will look to outdo themselves. Oddly, both teams are still in contention for the NFC East title.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 86-83-2 Eagles

DATE: Nov. 15

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

CARDINALS (5-3) VS. BILLS (7-2)

The Bills will look to build off an impressive win over the Seahawks on Sunday. They fly across the country to face the Cardinals. Last week, Arizona lost by three points to the Dolphins.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 7-4 Bills

DATE: Nov. 15

TIME (EST): 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: State Farm Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

RAIDERS (5-3) VS. BRONCOS (3-5)

The Raiders and Broncos meet for the first time this season. Las Vegas picked up a close win over the Chargers and Denver’s comeback against the Falcons fell short. Jon Gruden is 3-11 all-time against the Broncos.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 64-53-2 Raiders

DATE: Nov. 15

TIME (EST): 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Allegiant Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

CHARGERS (2-6) VS. DOLPHINS (5-3)

Tua Tagovailoa goes up against Justin Herbert in a battle of rookie quarterbacks. Both players have looked great all season while the Dolphins and Chargers’ seasons have been up and down.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 16-14 Dolphins

DATE: Nov. 15

TIME (EST): 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

RAMS (5-3) VS. SEAHAWKS (6-2)

The Seahawks and Rams battle in the marquee matchup of the late afternoon. Seattle lost to the Bills last week and the Rams were on a bye. Los Angeles beat Seattle in their last matchup in December 2019.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 24-19 Seahawks

DATE: Nov. 15

TIME (EST): 4:25 p.m.

WHERE: SoFi Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

SAINTS (6-2) VS. 49ERS (4-5)

Drew Brees and the Saints showed last week that they are a real threat in the NFC South. New Orleans will try to push past the 49ers, who have struggled with injuries all season long.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 48-26-2 49ers

DATE: Nov. 15

TIME (EST): 4:25 p.m.

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

WATCH: FOX

**

STEELERS (8-0) VS. BENGALS (2-5-1)

The Steelers are off to their best start in franchise history. With eight straight wins to start the season, the Bengals will look to play spoiler.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 64-35 Steelers

DATE: Nov. 15

TIME (EST): 4:25 p.m.

WHERE: Heinz Field

WATCH: FOX

**

PATRIOTS (3-5) VS. RAVENS (6-2)

The Patriots narrowly defeated the Jets on Monday night and hope to carry some momentum into their game against the Ravens. Baltimore is itching to stay on track in a bid for the AFC North title.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 8-2 Patriots

DATE: Nov. 15

TIME (EST): 8:20 p.m.

WHERE: Gillette Stadium

WATCH: NBC

**

BEARS (5-4) VS. VIKINGS (3-5)

In an NFC North matchup, the Bears host the Vikings. It’s a pretty big game for both teams though it might not be the most entertaining game to finish Week 10.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 60-55-2 Vikings

DATE: Nov. 16

TIME (EAT): 8:15 p.m.

WHERE: Soldier Field

WATCH: ESPN