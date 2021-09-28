NFL veteran Richard Sherman travels to Florida for Bucs workout: report

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman is traveling to Tampa Bay for a workout with the Buccaneers on Tuesday that could lead to a deal, according to multiple reports.

Sherman, a three-time All-Pro, is traveling to Florida for a workout with the Bucs after quarterback Tom Brady made a push to recruit the longtime Seattle Seahawks star, the NFL Network reported.

RICHARD SHERMAN ON POTENTIAL RETURN TO NFL: ‘I’VE GOT A DECADE OF CHARACTER AND TAPE TO BE JUDGED OFF OF’

The injury-riddled Bucs reached out to Sherman weeks ago, according to reports, but his former teams – the Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers — have also been linked to him.

Sources told ESPN that Sherman would require at least a week or two before he can begin playing, making him ineligible for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots if a deal with Tampa Bay goes through.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sherman, who is currently a free agent, was arrested over the summer on accusations of drunkenly crashing his SUV into a construction zone and trying to break into his in-laws’ suburban Seattle home. He pleaded not guilty to drunken driving, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and other charges.

He has reportedly been undergoing therapy since his arrest and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sherman said in an interview with USA Today last week that he’s ready to return to the NFL and called his arrest a “momentary lapse” in judgment.

He said, “I’ve got a decade of character and tape to be judged off of. If you’re judging me off of a momentary lapse, I’m probably not the player for you either way.”