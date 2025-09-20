NFL veteran Jadeveon Clowney arrested in South Carolina 2 days before Cowboys signing

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL veteran Jadeveon Clowney was arrested on Sept. 12 in Rock Hill, South Carolina, two days prior to signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Clowney, 32, was arrested for trespassing and failure to identify, both misdemeanors charges, according to WSOC-TV 9.

Clowney was trying to park in a lot that was closed to parking, but proceeded to park there despite being told that parking was not allowed, according to police reports.

The three-time Pro Bowl defensive end signed with the Cowboys just two days after his arrest. Owner Jerry Jones announced the team had signed Clowney following the team’s thrilling overtime victory over the New York Giants in Week 2.

Clowney spent last season with the Carolina Panthers. In 14 games, all starts, he recorded 5.5 sacks with 46 tackles and nine tackles for loss.

The Panthers signed Clowney to a two-year, $20 million contract in March 2024 but released him in May 2025 after just one season.

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, is set to enter the 12th season of his career. The Cowboys are the seventh different team he has played for.

After being drafted by the Houston Texans, he spent five seasons there, one with the Seattle Seahawks, one with the Tennessee Titans, two with the Cleveland Browns, one with the Baltimore Ravens and one with the Panthers.

In 140 career games, Clowney has 409 total tackles, 58 sacks, one interception, nine fumbles recoveries (three for a touchdown) and 108 tackles for loss.

The Cowboys (1-1) next play the Chicago Bears (0-2) at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

