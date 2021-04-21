NFL veteran Adrian Peterson looking for a team 'built to go and chase a championship'

Adrian Peterson will no doubt be a Hall of Famer one day but after 14 years playing the NFL, this veteran running back is hoping one team will give him the opportunity to complete his career with a Super Bowl ring.

Peterson, 36, who remains a free agent after recently playing one season with the Detroit Lions, told NFL Radio on Tuesday that he’s actively searching for a championship team to take him on.

“I’m looking for a contender,” Peterson said. “I’m looking for a team that’s built to go and chase a championship. That’s my ultimate goal and I feel like I can really help to contribute in accomplishing that. A team with a good quarterback, a good defense and some playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. For me to be able to get into that type of situation would be perfect.”

Peterson spent the majority of his career with the Minnesota Vikings after being drafted No. 7 overall in 2007. Since then he’s been named to seven Pro Bowls, he’s led the league three times in rushing yards, twice in rushing touchdowns and was named NFL MVP in 2012.

Despite his many records and honors, Peterson has been unable to earn the title that matters most: Super Bowl champion.

“The love for the game. That’s really the main thing that’s driving me on top of wanting to win a championship,” he continued. “The love for the game.”

“I’m going to be 36 years old. How many 36-year-old guys can say that they’re playing in the NFL and are able to do it at a high level? That’s my whole mindset. I want to look back and say ‘you know what, not only did I play because I love the game and I was chasing a championship, but I was able to do it. I was physically able to go out there and perform at a high level.’ When I’m done, I’ll be able to look back and say, ‘You know what, I put my best foot forward and I ended on my terms.'”

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu responded on Twitter to a post about Peterson’s comments with an invitation.

“He should come to KC.”