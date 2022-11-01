NFL trade deadline: Bills acquire Nyheim Hines from Colts to bolster backfield

If there was one small crack in the Buffalo Bills’ loaded roster, it was at running back. Bills general manager Brandon Beane made a deal prior to the NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. Tuesday to bolster that position.

The Indianapolis Colts sent running back Nyheim Hines, who has served as Jonathan Taylor’s backup, to the Bills in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick, per ESPN.

The teams later announced the trade.

The Bills now have three versatile running backs with Hines aboard, as Devin Singletary and James Cook can both be used on the ground and in the pass game, which is Hines’ specialty.

But, with the Colts’ offense struggling this season, Hines hasn’t had the best numbers.

He’s totaled just 36 rushing yards on 18 carries, while catching 25 passes for 188 yards in seven games. The run game is crucial to the Colts’ success, but with Taylor struggling to get anything going, Hines hasn’t fared much better.

With the Bills, that could change, though. Singletary is the Bills’ primary back at the moment, but Hines has shown his ability to not just be a third down back who catches the ball and blocks.

He averaged 4.9 yards per carry last season, totaling 276 yards on 56 touches and 4.3 yards per touch the year prior.

Still, Hines figures to be mixed in and out with Singletary, as quarterback Josh Allen tries to make things work with his arm and legs.

Moss had a hard time getting going in his third season with just 91 yards on 17 carries with the Bills. With Cook in place for the next three seasons at least, Buffalo could afford to switch up their running back room with someone like Hines who can be more versatile.

Moss has scored four touchdowns in each of his last two seasons, and he will back up Taylor, who is getting the lion’s share of carries.