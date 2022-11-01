NFL trade deadline: Bears acquire Chase Claypool in splashy trade with Steelers

The Chicago Bears made a huge move to bolster the offense and give Justin Fields a legit weapon.

The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2023 second-round pick, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The Bears later confirmed the trade.

Chicago’s offense has struggled since Fields came into the league in 2021. The offense was 27th in points scored and 24th in yards gained after the 2021 season and enters Week 9 of the 2022 season ranked 23rd in points scored and 27th in yards gained.

With Claypool added to the wide receiving corps, it may give Fields a better chance to spread the ball around even more.

Claypool broke out in the Steelers’ offense in his rookie season in 2020. He had 62 catches for 873 yards and scored nine touchdowns. In Ben Roethlisberger’s final season last year, he caught 59 balls for 860 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, Claypool has dealt with the transition from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett. He had 32 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown so far. He would be the second-leading receiver on the Bears after Darnell Mooney, who has 25 catches for 364 yards.

Chicago is 3-5 to start the season. The Bears lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, 49-29.