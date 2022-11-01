NFL trade deadline: Anxious contenders make moves for playoff push

The NFL trade deadline came and went and a handful of teams made moves to add reinforcement with the second half of the season ready to kickoff.

The Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears were among the team who made moves Tuesday. The Dolphins appeared to be preparing for a run into the playoffs while the Bears looked toward the future of their offense and helping out Justin Fields.

Some of the teams who did make moves are in contention for the playoffs, including division leaders Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons

Read below for a recap of the trades that occurred.

T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings acquired Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions. The Vikings sent a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick for him.

Chase Claypool to the Bears

The Chicago Bears picked up another weapon for Justin Fields, acquiring Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Claypool has been one of the top wide receivers on the team since he entered the NFL in 2020.

Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins

The Denver Broncos traded Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in one of the bigger moves of the afternoon. The Broncos got running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars

Suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley was also on the move. The Atlanta Falcons traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars for future conditional draft picks. Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting on a game, specifically a previous game between the Falcons and Jaguars.

Jacob Martin to the Broncos

After trading Chubb, the Broncos turned around and acquired defensive end Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from the New York Jets. Martin was in his first season in New York and through eight games had eight tackles and 1.5 sacks. According to the NFL Network, Denver sent back a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

William Jackson to the Steelers

The Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson from the Washington Commanders for draft picks. Jackson appeared to be on his way out of the organization regardless of whether he was traded. He’s played in four games this season, recording 16tackles and two passes defended.

Nyheim Hines to the Bills

Just as the deadline hit, the Buffalo Bills made a move. The team acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts for Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick, via ESPN. Hines was relegated to backup duty while Jonathan Taylor took on the main role for the Colts.

Dean Marlowe to the Bills

The Bills later took an opportunity to add some depth to their secondary with the acquisition of Dean Marlowe. The veteran safety signed with the Falcons in March. He recorded 11 total tackles between playing defense and special teams this season. Atlanta got a 2023 seventh-round pick in return.

Rashad Fenton to the Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs found a new home for cornerback Rashad Fenton, ESPN reported. The team traded to him to the Falcons as the deadline passed. Fenton was recently replaced in the starting lineup. Fenton has 24 tackles and two passes defended this season.