NFL to investigate game officials appearing to ask Bucs’ Mike Evans for autograph: report

The NFL is investigating two game officials after they appeared to approach Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans to ask for his autograph in Charlotte on Sunday, according to a report.

Video taken after the Bucs’ 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday appeared to show side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter approaching Evans on his way to the locker room and having him sign something.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the league is reviewing the matter.

It was not immediately clear if Evans was asked to autograph something but according to the report, the NFL-NFL Referees Association’s collective bargaining agreement prohibits officials from asking “players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.”

According to USA Today, Lamberth is a 20-year veteran and Sutter joined the NFL as an official in 2019.

The Bucs were held to just three points on Sunday against a struggling Carolina, which improved to 2-5 with third string quarterback PJ Walker and with the recent absences of running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson.

The Bucs’ 3-4 start to the season marks Tom Brady’s worst start through Week 7 since 2002.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.