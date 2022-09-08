NFL to hold moment of silence to honor Queen Elizabeth II prior to Thursday night kickoff

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tributes worldwide continue to pour in following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

With the 2022 NFL season beginning Thursday night, the league will hold a moment of silence to honor Queen Elizabeth II prior to the start of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams, according to TMZ.

The kickoff between the Bills and Rams is scheduled for 8:20 pm. ET.

It’s one of many tributes to Queen Elizabeth II from the sports world following news of her death Thursday.

The DP World Tour halted play at the BMW PGA Championship on Thursday and suspended play for Friday.

“Out of respect to Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday, and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast,” the DP World Tour said on Twitter.

“Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.”

The English Premier League also released a statement Thursday offering condolences to the royal family.

“The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II,” the league said via Twitter. “Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”

