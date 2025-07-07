NFL, Texans and Cowboys pledge $1.5M collectively to communities impacted by Texas floods

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL, Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have together pledged to collectively donate $1.5 million to the communities impacted by the flooding in Central Texas as the death toll reached nearly 70 on Sunday.

The NFL announced the donation before Texas officials shared an update that they had received “unconfirmed reports of another wall of water” forming, prompting more evacuations.

“The National Football League’s two Texas-based teams – the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans – are uniting with the NFL Foundation to support the victims’ families and survivors of the heartbreaking floods in central Texas,” the league’s statement read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS

“Together they will contribute $1.5 million to provide both immediate assistance and long-term resources to those most impacted by the catastrophic flooding.”

The Texans first announced plans to donate $500,000 on Saturday, adding the donation will provide support and resources for the communities “impacted by the devastating flooding.”

“We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured. We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are still missing, and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon,” the statement continued.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER COACH, WIFE IDENTIFIED AS DEATH TOLL RISES AFTER TEXAS FLOODS; TWO CHILDREN REMAIN MISSING

“Our hearts will remain with everyone affected and, in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue and recovery efforts in the coming weeks.”

On Sunday, the Cowboys announced they would match the donation.

“Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastation and loss of life caused by the floods in Kerr County and Texas Hill Country, especially for the young girls and their families, as well as all of those lost and their loved ones. This has been devastating to see and we hold everyone impacted in our thoughts and prayers. Standing side by side with The Salvation Army’s critical response, we are also donating $500,000 to provide immediate resources for rescue, relief and long term recovery efforts.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over a dozen campers were confirmed dead as of Sunday afternoon, Kerr County officials said. One counselor and 11 campers remained unaccounted for while the death toll across Central Texas climbed to nearly 70 on Sunday.