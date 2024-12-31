NFL teams doing ‘extensive homework’ on Jon Gruden since controversial emails as offseason approaches: report

A Super Bowl-winning head coach may just be back in the fray in 2025.

According to the NFL Network, teams are reportedly keeping an eye on Jon Gruden.

However, it isn’t as easy as interviewing a football coach — apparently, those teams are doing “extensive homework” on Gruden “as a coach” and “as a person” considering the controversy that hit him a couple of years ago.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gruden is suing the NFL , claiming it leaked the emails to remove him from his job — it was reported he made racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, among others in emails.

“I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it. It’s shameful,” Gruden said in August 2022 . “But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes, but I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully I get another shot.”

LIONS, 49ERS PLAYERS GET INTO SCUFFLE DURING HOTLY CONTESTED GAME

Despite this, though, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said that he “would not be surprised at all if in the coming weeks you see Jon Gruden’s name popping up interviewing for a head coaching job,” via the New York Post.

Gruden, who last coached in the 2021 season after his 10-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders was cut short due to the controversy, joined Barstool Sports in November. There had reportedly been interest from the New Orleans Saints for Gruden to join the staff last year.

Gruden coached the then-Oakland Raiders in the AFC Championship Game in 2000. In his first year as the head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he won Super Bowl XXXVII over his former Raiders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was placed in the Bucs’ Ring of Honor in 2017, but was removed in 2021 amid the scandal.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.