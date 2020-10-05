NFL teams could be subject to forfeits for violating mask protocols, Roger Goodell says

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo to all 32 teams regarding the league’s coronavirus safety protocols, and he made clear there will be penalties for violations.

In the memo, which was sent to teams after a conference call on Monday involving NFL and club executives, Goodell restated that everyone needs to follow the health and safety guidelines passed down from the league.

“Protocol violations that result in virus spread requiring adjustments to the schedule or otherwise impacting other teams will result in additional financial and competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or even the forfeit of a game,” Goodell wrote in the memo, obtained by the Associated Press. “Simply put, compliance is mandatory. Now is the time to recommit ourselves to our protocols and best practices for the duration of the season.”

There are other consequences caused by rescheduling ormissing games he said.

“Our fans will be deprived of games,” Goodall said. “Competitive inequities will be introduced into our season. Players will not be paid for games not played and clubs will similarly suffer financial consequences.”

Goodell mentioned that many violators have already been punished.

A few coaches have been fined $100,000 each, and their teams were fined $250,000 for not wearing face masks properly. Denver Broncos‘ Vic Fangio, San Francisco 49ers‘ Kyle Shanahan and Seattle Seahawks‘ Pete Carroll were docked $100,000 each. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders and Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints were all disciplined as well.

The Raiders were fined $50,000 for allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room after a game and on Monday, and the Raiders had 10 players penalized a total of $175,000 for appearing at a function where face coverings were not used, nor was social distancing.

The Tennessee Titans had the first coronavirus outbreak of the season, and their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers needed to be rescheduled because 20 people within the organization tested positive for the virus. The Titans-Steelers game was moved to Week 7.

The Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game was moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday night after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. Jordan Ta’amu, a Chiefs practice squad player, reportedly was positive for COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.