NFL suspends Bears' Javon Wims for 2 games over actions during game vs. Saints

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was suspended two games for punching New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the facemask during Sunday’s game.

The NFL made the announcement Monday evening. The Bears player is reportedly going to appeal his suspension.

According to the NFL Network, the fight seemingly began when Gardner-Johnson snatched Wims’ mouthguard from his facemask after the two exchanged words. Wims had to wait about 11 minutes to retaliate after being subbed out.

When he did, he attempted to pull Gardner-Johnson’s mouthguard but was unsuccessful — so he punched him in the helmet twice.

Gardner-Johnson didn’t appear to react to the first hit but Saints teammate Janoris Jenkins jumped on Wims’ back after the second punch in an attempt to break up the fight.

Wims was ejected and Gardner-Johnson later took to Instagram to downplay the attack.

“That man punch like a female,” he wrote in a post on Instagram Stories.

Gardner-Johnson was seen instigating the Bears prior to the fight. He had put his finger in the face of the Bears’ Anthony Miller before snatching Wims’ mouthguard.

Wims also accused him of spitting on him prior to the brawl.