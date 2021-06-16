NFL star would 'probably quit football' if traded away by Raiders

Quarterback Derek Carr has spent his entire seven-year career with the Raiders. However, unfortunately for him, the last several offseasons have consisted of trade rumors involving the former Fresno State product as Las Vegas continues to upgrade at the position.

For Carr, it’s do-or-die in silver and black. During a press conference with reporters on Tuesday, Carr made it clear that he doesn’t see himself playing for any other franchise.

“I’d probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else,” Carr told reporters in his first public appearance since last season via the New York Post . “I am a Raider for my entire life. I’m going to root for one team for the rest of my life — it’s the Raiders. So, I just feel that so strong in my heart. I don’t need a perfect situation to make things right.

“I’d rather go down the ship, you know what I’m saying, if I have to.”

The Raiders were connected to both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson earlier in the offseason, both of whom would have been significant upgrades over Carr.

Las Vegas gave Carr some competition last year when the team signed former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota to a two-year, $17.6 million contract to serve as his backup. Mariota even played in one game last season when Carr suffered a late-season injury.

Carr, who has two years remaining on his current deal, signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the team in 2017. Carr finished with 4,103 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions last season to lead the Raiders to an 8-8 record and a second-place finish in the AFC West.

Carr is the Raiders’ all-time leader in passing yards (26,869) and touchdown passes (170).