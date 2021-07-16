NFL cornerback Richard Sherman broke his silence for the first time following his arrest on Wednesday, saying in a statement posted to social media that he is “deeply remorseful” and will seek help for his “mental and emotional health.”

Sherman, 33, posted a statement on Friday shortly after the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced he would be facing five criminal charges, including driving under the influence and two domestic-violence-related misdemeanors following his arrest outside his in-laws’ residence in Redwood.

“I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night. I behaved in a manner that I am not proud of,” the former Seattle Seahawks star wrote. “I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted.”

“The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need,” he continued. “I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time.”

Sherman’s admission that he’s been dealing with mental health issues is nothing new.

Back in late June, the former San Francisco 49er made an appeal to “address” the issue in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

“I think [mental health has] been a huge issue for a really long time,” Sherman said at the time. “And I thought it was time to address it. I think, obviously, the pandemic has done a tremendous job of making people sit back and be introspective about how they deal with their own thoughts, their own issues, [and] their mental health in general.”

But Sherman noted that improving mental health has been a challenge, at least in the NFL, and that social media has played a large role in that.

“I think it’s difficult because these industries are so old,” Sherman said. “And they’ve done things a certain way for so long that it’s difficult for them to change. They’re so rigid in the way they deliver sports to the consumer and the way the consumer engages.”

Sherman was released without bail on Thursday following his arrest the previous day on charges related to two separate incidents which included a single-vehicle car crash and an attempted residential burglary.

He is due back in court Friday afternoon where he is expected to plead not guilty to all charges, ESPN reported.