Veteran NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested early Wednesday morning on a burglary domestic violence charge, according to jail records.

The 33-year-old free agent was booked at the King County Correctional Facility in Washington state shortly after 6 a.m. for “Burglary Domestic Violence.,” ESPN first reported.

RICHARD SHERMAN CONTEMPLATING RETURN TO SEAHAWKS

Sherman was denied bail. His case is being investigated as a felony case, NBC Sports noted.

The NFLPA released a statement saying: “We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”

Sherman has recently been linked to his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, where he played for seven seasons, and the Dallas Cowboys.

He told ESPN in May that he would not rule out a return to Seattle.

“It’s always in the cards. I spend my entire offseason in Seattle. It’s where I live. It’s where my family is. So it’s never out of the cards,” he said. “Pete (Carroll) and I have had conversations throughout the offseason. Everything needs to shake out right. They’re still figuring things out, I’m still figuring things out but it’s definitely not out of the cards.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy also spoke to the possibility of Sherman coming to Dallas in a June episode of “The Chris Collinsworth Podcast.”

“Well, the one thing we talk about all the time, we’re always looking, we’re always looking to upgrade and add. There’s no question there, but also the salary cap, what’s in front of us, too, is something that we’re very focused on, too. I think that’s why you saw. I mean, the 11 draft picks was by design.”

He continued: “So, we’re always looking, but I definitely love the competition that we have on the back end. It’ll be fun to see how this all sorts out.”

A five-time Pro Bowler, Sherman spent the last three seasons with the San Franciso 49ers but missed much of the 2020 season because of a calf strain. He was released in February.