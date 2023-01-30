NFL star Joey Bosa goes on explicit tirade toward heckling Eagles fan: ‘You f—ing loser!’

With San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa playing in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, his star brother, Joey Bosa, was walking into Lincoln Financial Field to support him.

But not before he got into it with a heckling Eagles fan that recognized him.

Caught on the heckler’s camera, he began screaming “Bosa!” in his direction, and the Los Angeles Chargers defensive end didn’t brush it off.

“Hey! When do the Chargers play this week?” the heckler commented.

“Are you snapchatting your little b— buddies, you f—ing loser?” Bosa replied.

Both kept going back and forth as Bosa went to go walk into the stadium, but another comment by the fan sent Bosa into an expletive-filled response.

“How are those fines Bosa?” the fan said, referencing the $55,546 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and subsequent criticism of NFL referees in the wild-card round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“They’re good because I can afford them because I’m f—ing rich, you broke b—-,” Bosa said, pointing at the fan.

Bosa’s fine in the wild-card round came when he was seen arguing with an official as he walked off the field during the second half.

During his post-game presser, Bosa didn’t hold back his thoughts.

“If I say something to them, I get a $40,000 fine,” he said via NFL Network. “But if they blow a call that ruins an entire team’s season, they get to … they’ll probably be back in the locker room after the game like, ‘Haha, got that a–h—. Oh yeah, got him 15 yards, what a loser.'”

The Bosas left “The Linc” not too happy after the 49ers were crushed 31-7 to end their season while the Eagles head back to the Super Bowl since they won it in 2018 against the New England Patriots.

Nick Bosa finished the game with four total tackles, two of which went for a loss. But he was on the field quite a bunch as the 49ers’ offense couldn’t get much going with their two quarterbacks, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, both getting injured during the game.