NFL star Joe Burrow not fond of Bengals schedule: ‘A little disappointing’

The Cincinnati Bengals entered last season with high expectations.

After missing the postseason, the Bengals front office spent part of the offseason making sure quarterback Joe Burrow had plenty of weapons at his disposal. Around two months after re-signing Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals schedule was revealed.

Burrow said he was disappointed by his team’s schedule.

The NFL released its full regular-season schedule for all 32 teams last Wednesday.

While the NFL’s international slate features the league’s first-ever regular-season game in Spain, the Bengals will not be traveling overseas in 2025 — much to Burrow’s disapproval.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback said he wanted an opportunity to play on the international stage this upcoming season.

“To not have a stage like that is a little disappointing. I feel like I’ve consciously worked hard to try to grow the game internationally over the last 18 months or so,” Burrow said. “Hopefully at some point in my career we can go over there.”

The signal caller also highlighted one of the three scheduled Thanksgiving games. The Bengals will be in Baltimore that night for a game against the Ravens.

The contest will mark the fourth year in a row that the Bengals have competed in a nighttime road game against their AFC North divisional rival. “Playing in Baltimore for the fourth straight year in primetime isn’t ideal,” Burrow added. “Maybe we can get one of those in Cincinnati. Please.”

NFL owners have unanimously approved permission for players to participate in flag football for the 2028 Olympics.

The vote at the spring meetings in Minnesota on Tuesday authorized the league to negotiate safety provisions and scheduling logistics with the NFL Players Association, the sport’s international governing body and the relevant Olympic authorities before it becomes reality during the next Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Burrow expressed excitement about the possibility of competing in the Olympics: “That’s an exciting opportunity. I’m not entirely sure how that would work out with training camp and all of our obligations here,” Burrow said. “But that’s something I would like to do for sure.”

The Bengals went 9-8 last season. Cincinnati opens the 2025 season on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

