NFL slaps Packers’ Allen Lazard with $10k fine for taunting, WR calls reprimand ‘very contradictory’

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard is having a breakout season in his fifth year in Green Bay.

During the Christmas Day game in Miami Lazard took out three Dolphins defenders on a block. He then proceeded to celebrate by looking back at the pile of players on the turf and counting one . . . two . . . three.

The NFL responded by handing Lazard a $10,609 fine, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Lazard also pointed in the Dolphins players respective directions while they were still on the ground. The wide out was not flagged by referees.

Another wide receiver was fined earlier this season for a similar act.

Eagles Pro Bowler A.J. Brown had to pay a $10,000 fine after he pointed towards the opposing team in a Week 8 game. Brown racked up three touchdowns on the day.

Shortly after the play the Packers shared a video on Twitter of the highlight-reel play.

Pro Football Talk also reported that Lazard does plan to appeal the fine.

Lazard expressed his frustrations about the punishment when he spoke to reporters.

“I think it doesn’t make sense to highlight a play and to use it on your social-media platforms to give it more attention but also to have a negative connotation. It’s very contradictory.”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers praised Lazard’s block, which proved to be one of the key plays to help lift Green Bay to victory over Miami.

“He’s been doing this for a long time, so this is nothing new,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “With all due respect to Allen, we’re not surprised by that. We’re not. We’re excited about it, but we’re not surprised.”

Lazard leads the team with 688 yards and is tied for second with five touchdowns on a career-high 51 receptions.

“They love it because it gives the NFL more attention and the fans enjoy it but they somehow don’t condone it,” Lazard added. “It’s very contradictory.”