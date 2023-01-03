NFL says Bills-Bengals game ‘will not be resumed this week’ after Damar Hamlin collapse

The NFL will not resume play between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals this week following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday night’s game.

“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association,” the NFL said in a statement.

“After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership,NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.

DAMAR HAMLIN’S FAMILY RELEASES STATEMENT THANKING SUPPORTERS AMID ‘CHALLENGING TIME’

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date.”

The game was suspended following Hamlin’s collapse to the turf during the first quarter.

CPR was administered to Hamlin on the field before an ambulance rushed him to the hospital.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bills provided an update on Hamlin’s condition.

“Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” the Bills said in a statement.

“We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.”

Hamlin’s collapse to the turf occurred with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter and the Bengals leading the Bills, 7-3.

The second-year safety fell to the ground after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard completion from quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Bills organization said that Hamlin’s “heartbeat was restored on the field” before he was taken to the hospital.

The NFL also stated in its release that no changes have been made to the Week 18 schedule.