NFL releases 2021 schedule with Week 1 few months away

The 2021 NFL schedules were officially released Wednesday night and there are a ton of intriguing matchups on the docket for fans to look forward to come the end of the year.

It will be the first time in history the league will have an 18-week season. Officials voted to add another game to the schedule in the offseason. Each team will still have one bye week but there will be an added game for everyone, which means more football for fans to consume.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champions and they will start off the season against the Dallas Cowboys in the first regular-season game of 2021. The game will be at home and will be aired on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers will be the national game of the week on FOX during the first week of the season. The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams will end Sunday with a primetime matchup on NBC. And the lone Monday night game on ESPN will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

For each team’s individual schedule, click the links below.

**

AFC EAST

Bills

Dolphins

Jets

Patriots

AFC NORTH

Bengals

Browns

Ravens

Steelers

AFC SOUTH

Colts

Jaguars

Texans

Titans

AFC WEST

Broncos

Chargers

Chiefs

Raiders

NFC EAST

Cowboys

Eagles

Giants

Washington

NFC NORTH

Bears

Lions

Packers

Vikings

NFC SOUTH

Buccaneers

Falcons

Panthers

Saints

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NFC WEST

Cardinals

49ers

Rams

Seahawks