NFL refs face backlash for egregious clock stoppage in closing moments of Commanders-Saints game

NFL officials took heat on Sunday for an unwarranted clock stoppage during a game between the Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints.

On 4th-and-3 with 17 seconds left, Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler threw a pass to Foster Moreau for the conversion. The pass got New Orleans to Washington’s 1-yard line. As Rattler and the team rushed to the line of scrimmage, a sideline judge inexplicably called for the clock to be stopped.

The clock stopped for at least three seconds as the Saints got to the line. Rattler spiked the ball to officially stop the clock. There were three seconds left on the clock after Rattler spiked the ball.

On the next play, Rattler threw a touchdown pass to Moreau. The Saints attempted a 2-point conversion to try to win the game but failed. Washington won the game, 20-19.

NFL fans noticed the clock fumble. Washington (-8) was considered the favorite going in, according to FOX Sports.

Referee Shawn Hochuli was asked about the errant clock stoppage.

“The covering official mistakenly stopped the clock in that situation,” Hochuli told a pool reporter. “The clock should not have stopped.”

Hochuli added that the situation was not reviewable. He was then asked whether he and the other officials in the crew were “aware of the mistake.”

“That’s all I have for you,” he said. “The covering official mistakenly stopped the clock at nine seconds, and it is not reviewable.”

Washington moved to 9-5 with the win and New Orleans dropped to 5-9.