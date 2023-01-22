NFL referees come under fire after overturning Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase touchdown vs Bills

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase hauled in a perfectly placed Joe Burrow pass for a 10-yard score to pull away from the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional-round matchup at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Or so he thought.

After reviewing the play, Chase’s score, which would’ve been his second of the day, was overturned as NFL referees said he didn’t have full control of the football.

So, Chase McPherson kicked through a field goal just under the two-minute warning to give the Bengals a 17-7 lead at halftime rather than it being 21-7.

Taking a further look at the replay, Chase clearly hauls in the pass at its peak, but Bills linebacker Matt Milano shifts it as Chase puts it into his body.

The controversy, though, comes from a still frame that appears to show Chase holding the ball and both of his feet on the ground. However, not everyone saw it that way.

“At that point, he’s going to create possession again, but his feet are going to be right out. By the time he does that, I think it’s the correct call,” CBS color commentator Tony Romo said during the broadcast.

NFL fans weren’t happy either.

Chase and the Bengals were visibly upset on the sideline when the call was made, and we’ll ultimately see how it may affect the final score of this crucial playoff matchup.

This is the first time these two teams have met since the tragic incident that saw Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest in Week 17 of the regular season.

Hamlin has since recovered well after team doctors had to administer CPR and restore his heartbeat before the University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff continued to provide their services to keep him alive.

Hamlin was seen in a suite at Highmark Stadium for the first time since his incident. He also gave the Bills a pep talk prior to kickoff.