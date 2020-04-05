NFL RedZone will re-air entire 2019 season to help fill coronavirus sports void

The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the world of sports, with all major live events canceled or postponed for the foreseeable future, but the NFL RedZone network is helping fill the void.

NFL’s RedZone network jumps around from game to game each Sunday during football season, cutting into whichever FOX and CBS telecasts has the most exciting action at the moment. It’s live for roughly seven hours each week and airs every touchdown from every game.

The NFL announced on Friday that the entire 2019 season of RedZone action will be re-aired in chronological order for 17-straight days starting on Monday.

Week 1 of the most recent NFL season will begin on April 6, with the final weekend of action airing on April 22.

The NFL also announced that NFL Game Pass would be complimentary through May 31, allowing fans to watch select games from 2009-2019 for free on NFL.com.

While Major League Baseball, the NBA, NHL and NCAA sports came to a sudden halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has managed to keep provide a bit of relief for sports fans.

The league conducted its offseason free agency, which saw legendary quarterback Tom Brady jump from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, among other significant roster moves.

The 2020 NFL Draft will proceed as scheduled from April 23 to April 25 despite the coronavirus outbreak, commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to the league’s 32 teams last month.

Goodell said the NFL’s Management Council Executive Committee was “unanimous and unequivocal that the draft should go forward as scheduled.” The NFL has already canceled its planned draft festivities in Las Vegas and will proceed with an altered format to protect participants from risks related to the outbreak.

“Everyone recognizes that public health conditions are highly uncertain and there is no assurance that we can select a different date and be confident that conditions will be significantly more favorable than they are today,” Goodell wrote. “I also believe that the Draft can serve a very positive purpose for our clubs, our fans, and the country at large, and many of you have agreed.”

As fans gear up for the 2020 NFL Draft, they can now re-watch the 2019 season on NFL RedZone.

Fox Business Network’s Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.