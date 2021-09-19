NFL quarterbacks deal with injuries in Week 2 games

Week 2 of the NFL season was cruel to starting quarterbacks Sunday.

Several signal-callers were sent to locker rooms due to injuries, and some didn’t return to action.

Read below for a roundup of star quarterbacks who were banged up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

–

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hit hard in the first quarter against the Bills and left the game with a rib injury. He didn’t return to action.

Jacoby Brissett entered the game as Tagovailoa’s backup.

The Dolphins lost 35-0.

DOLPHINS’ TUA TAGOVAILOA CARTED OFF THE FIELD WITH RIB INJURY AFTER TAKING BIG HIT

–

Andy Dalton, Bears

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton injured a knee in the team’s victory over the Bengals. He was hurt in the second quarter after scrambling out of bounds. He returned to the game briefly before being taken to the locker room. The Bears don’t believe he suffered a serious ACL injury.

Justin Fields replaced Dalton and led the Bears to a 20-17 win.

–

Tyrod Taylor, Texans

Tyrod Taylor was balling in Week 1 against the Jaguars and having a good game against the Browns when he injured his hamstring.

Davis Mills, a third-round rookie out of Stanford, replaced Taylor and finished the game, which the Texans lost, 31-21.

Taylor is unlikely to play in Week 3, according to reports, leaving the door open for Mills or Deshaun Watson to start Thursday night.

TEXANS’ DAVID CULLEY TEASES POTENTIAL DESHAUN WATSON START IN WEEK 3

–

Carson Wentz, Colts

Carson Wentz was keeping the Colts in the game against the Rams Sunday when his ankle was rolled up on in the fourth quarter. Wentz was sidelined, and Jacob Eason replaced him.

“He rolled it up pretty bad. I kind of had a sense when we walked off the field because I saw that it didn’t look good,” Colts coach Frank Reich said, via NFL.com. “The longer we were off the field there it just stiffened up. He tried (to return), but there was no chance.”

Eason was picked off trying to get the victory on the final drive. The Rams won 27-24.

–

Baker Mayfield, Browns

Baker Mayfield was briefly sent to the locker room during Cleveland‘s win. Mayfield threw an interception and tackled Texans defensive back Justin Reid.

Mayfield came up grabbing his shoulder and was taken to the locker room. He returned to the game.

–

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Derek Carr, Raiders

Derek Carr was on the ground for a minute after getting hit in the lower half of his body against the Steelers several seconds after throwing a pass.

He finished the game with 382 passing yards and two touchdowns in a victory.