NFL preview: Here’s what to know about the 2021 season

The 2021 NFL season will kick off Thursday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady begin their Super Bowl title defense against the Dallas Cowboys.

This season will be a little different than seasons past. The NFL added another week to the schedule, and for the first time in history, teams will be playing 17 games instead of 16. The league is also still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and changed some of its rules for those who are vaccinated.

Here’s what to know about the forthcoming season.

–

17 Games

The 17-game season begins Sept. 9 when the Bucs take on the Cowboys on NBC. There will be a full slate of games on Sunday and one game on Monday in the first week of the year. There will be no team that will finish with a .500 record, and the extra game could have a big effect on the playoff picture.

–

COVID Rules

The NFL isn’t looking to postpone or alter schedules this season over coronavirus outbreaks as it did last season with some teams competing on Tuesdays or games doubling up on Mondays. The NFL told teams that if there’s an outbreak among unvaccinated layers, the team with the outbreak will forfeit and be hit with a loss. Players will also not get paid for the canceled contest with teams being subject to discipline.

Additionally, vaccinated players or staff who tested positive for the coronavirus and are asymptomatic can return to the field after two negative tests 24 hours apart. Non-vaccinated players who tested positive will need a 10-day isolation period. The NFLPA had called on the NFL to test players every day to prevent outbreaks among vaccinated players.

–

Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2022.

–

Read below for a list of projected starters for each team.

Arizona Cardinals

2020 record: 8-8

2020 finish: 3rd NFC West

Head coach: Kliff Kingsbury

Offense: Kyler Murray (QB), Chase Edmonds (RB), AJ Green (WR), DeAndre Hopkins (WR), Christian Kirk (WR), Maxx Williams (TE), DJ Humphries (T), Kelvin Beachum (T), Rodney Hudson (C), Justin Pugh (G), Justin Murray (G)

Defense: Robert Alford (CB), Byron Murphy (CB), Budda Baker (S), Jalen Thompson (S), JJ Watt (DE), Leki Fotu (DT), Rashard Lawrence (NT), Chandler Jones (LB), Isaiah Simmons (LB), Zaven Collins (LB), Markus Golden (LB)

Special Teams: Matt Prater (K), Andy Lee (P)

–

Atlanta Falcons

2020 record: 4-12

2020 finish: 4th NFC South

Head coach: Arthur Smith

Offense: Matt Ryan (QB), Mike Davis (RB), Calvin Ridley (WR), Russell Gage (WR), Hayden Hurst (TE), Lee Smith (TE), Jake Matthews (T), Kaleb McGary (T), Matt Hennessy (C), Colby Gossett (G), Chris Lindstrom (G)

Defense: AJ Terrell (CB), Fabian Moreau (CB), Erik Harris (S), Duron Harmon (S), Grady Jarrett (DL), Tyeler Davison (DL), Jonathan Bullard (DL), Deion Jones (LB), Foyesade Oluokun (LB), Steven Means (LB)

Special Teams: Younghoe Koo (K), Cameron Nizialek (P)

–

Baltimore Ravens

2020 record: 11-5

2020 finish: 2nd AFC North

Head coach: John Harbaugh

Offense: Lamar Jackson (QB), Gus Edwards (RB), Patrick Ricard (FB), Sammy Watkins (WR), Marquise Brown (WR), Mark Andrews (TE), Ronnie Staley (T), Alejandro Villanueva (T), Bradley Bozeman (C), Ben Cleveland (G), Kevin Zeitler (G)

Defense: Marcus Peters (CB), Marlon Humphrey (CB), Chuck Clark (S), DeShon Elliott (S), Derek Wolfe (DE), Calais Campbell (DT), Brandon Williams (NT), Pernell McPhee (LB), Patrick Queen (LB), Malik Harrison (LB), Tyus Bowser (LB)

Special Teams: Justin Tucker (K), Sam Koch (P)

–

Buffalo Bills

2020 record: 13-3

2020 finish: 1st AFC East

Head coach: Sean McDermott

Offense: Josh Allen (QB), Devin Singletary (RB), Emmanuel Sanders (WR), Stefon Diggs (WR), Cole Beasley (WR), Dion Dawkins (T), Daryl Williams (T), Mitch Morse (C), Jon Feliciano (G), Cody Ford (G)

Defense: Tre’Davious White (CB), Levi Wallace (CB), Jordan Poyer (S), Micah Hyde (S), Jerry Hughes (DE), Mario Addison (DE), Star Loutulelei (DT), Ed Oliver (DT), Matt Milano (LB), Tremaine Edmunds (LB), Taron Johnson (NB)

Special Teams: Tyler Bass (K), Matt Haack (P)

–

Carolina Panthers

2020 record: 5-11

2020 finish: 3rd NFC South

Head coach: Matt Rhule

Offense: Sam Darnold (QB), Christian McCaffrey (RB), D.J. Moore (WR), Robby Anderson (WR), Terrace Marshall Jr (WR), Dan Arnold (TE), Cameron Erving (T), Taylor Moton (T), Matt Paradis (C), Pat Elfein (G), Dennis Daley (G)

Defense: Donte Jackson (CB), Jaycee Horn (CB), Juston Burris (S), Jeremy Chinn (S), Brian Burns (DE), Morgan Fox (DE), Derrick Brown (DT), DaQuan Jackson (DT), Shaq Thompson (LB), Jermaine Carter Jr. (LB), Haason Reddick (LB)

Special Teams: Ryan Santoso (K), Joseph Charlton (P)

–

Chicago Bears

2020 record: 8-8

2020 finish: 2nd NFC North

Head coach: Matt Nagy

Offense: Andy Dalton (QB), David Montgomery (RB), Allen Robinson (WR), Darnell Mooney (WR), Marquise Goodwin (WR), Cole Kmet (TE), Elijah Wilkinson (T), Germain Ifedi (T), Sam Mustipher (C), Cody Whitehair (G), James Daniels (G)

Defense: Jaylon Johnson (CB), Kindle Vildor (CB), Tashaun Gipson (S), Eddie Jackson (S), Akiem Hicks (DT), Eddie Goldman (NT), Bilal Nichols (DE), Khalil Mack (LB), Christian Jones (LB), Roquan Smith (LB), Robert Quinn (LB)

Special Teams: Cairo Santos (K), Pat O’Donnell (P)

–

Cincinnati Bengals

2020 record: 4-11-1

2020 finish: 4th AFC North

Head coach: Zac Taylor

Offense: Joe Burrow (QB), Joe Mixon (RB), Ja’Marr Chase (WR), Tyler Boyd (WR), Tee Higgins (WR), C.J. Uzomah (TE), Jonah Williams (T), Riley Reiff (T), Trey Hopkins (C), Quinton Spain (G), Xavier Su’a-Filo (G)

Defense: Trae Waynes (CB), Chidobe Awuzie (CB), Vonn Bell (S), Jessie Bates (S), Sam Hubbard (DE), Trey Hendrickson (DE), Larry Ogunjobi (DT), D.J. Reader (DT), Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt (LB), Logan Wilson (LB)

Special Teams: Evan McPherson (K), Kevin Huber (P)

–

Cleveland Browns

2020 record: 11-5

2020 finish: 3rd AFC North

Head coach: Kevin Stefanski

Offense: Baker Mayfield (QB), Nick Chubb (RB), Jarvis Landry (WR), Odell Beckham Jr, (WR), Donovan Peoples-Jones (WR), Austin Hooper (TE), Jedrick Willis (T), Jack Conklin (T), JC Tretter (C), Joel Bitonio (G), Wyatt Teller (G)

Defense: Denzel Ward (CB), Greedy Williams (CB), Ronnie Harrison (S), John Johnson III (S), Myles Garrett (DE), Jadeveon Clowney (DE), Malik Jackson (DT), Andrew Billings (DT), Sione Takitaki (LB), Anthony Walker (LB), Mack Wilson (LB)

Special Teams: Chase McLaughlin (K), Jamie Gillan (P)

–

Dallas Cowboys

2020 record: 6-10

2020 finish: 3rd NFC East

Head coach: Mike McCarthy

Offense: Dak Prescott (QB), Ezekiel Elliott (RB), Amari Cooper (WR), Michael Gallup (WR), CeeDee Lamb (WR), Blake Jarwin (TE), Tyron Smith (T), La’el Collins (T), Tyler Biadasz (C),

Defense: Trevon Diggs (CB), Anthony Brown (CB), Damontae Kazee (S), Donovan Wilson (S), Demarcus Lawrence (DE), Randy Gregory (DE), Carlos Watkins (DT), Osa Odighizuwa (DT), Micah Parsons (LB), Jaylon Smith (LB), Leighton Vander Esch (LB)

Special Teams: Greg Zuerlein (K), Bryan Anger (P)

–

Denver Broncos

2020 record: 5-11

2020 finish: 4th AFC West

Head coach: Vic Fangio

Offense: Teddy Bridgewater (QB), Javonte Williams (RB), Courtland Sutton (WR), Jerry Jeudy (WR), K.J. Hamler (WR), Noah Fant (TE), Garett Bolles (T), Calvin Anderson (T), Lloyd Cushenberry III (C), Dalton Risner (G), Graham Glasgow (G)

Defense: Kyle Fuller (CB), Ronald Darby (CB), Kareem Jackson (S), Justin Simmons (S), Dre’Mont Jones (DE), Shelby Harris (DE), Mike Purcell (DT), Von Miller (LB), Alexander Johnson (LB), Josey Jewell (LB), Bradley Chubb (LB),

Special Teams: Brandon McManus (K), Sam Martin (P)

–

Detroit Lions

2020 record: 5-11

2020 finish: 4th NFC North

Head coach: Dan Campbell

Offense: Jared Goff (QB), D’Andre Swift (RB), Kalif Raymond (WR), Tyrell Williams (WR), Quintez Cephus (WR), T.J. Hockenson (TE), Taylor Decker (T), Penei Sewell (T), Frank Ragnow (C), Jonah Jackson (G), Halapoulivaati (G)

Defense: Amani Oruwariye (CB), Jeff Okudah (CB), Will Harris (S), Tracy Walker (S), Michael Brockers (DE), Nicholas Williams (DE), Alim McNeill (DT), Trey Flowers (LB), Alex Anzalone (LB), Jamie Collins (LB), Romeo Okwara (LB)

Special Teams: Austin Seibert (K), Jack Fox (P)

–

Green Bay Packers

2020 record: 13-3

2020 finish: 1st NFC North

Head coach: Matt LaFleur

Offense: Aaron Rodgers (QB), Aaron Jones (RB), Davante Adams (WR), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR), Randall Cobb (WR), Robert Tonyan (TE), Elgton Jenkins (T), Billy Turner (T), Josh Myers (C), Lucas Patrick (G), Royce Newman (G)

Defense: Jaire Alexander (CB), Kevin King (CB), Darnell Savage Jr (S), Adrian Amos (S), Dean Lowry (DE), Kingsley Keke (DE), Kenny Clark (DT), Preston Smith (LB), Krys Barnes (LB), De’Vondre Campbell (LB), Za’Darius Smith (LB)

Special Teams: Mason Crosby (K), Corey Bojorquez (P)

–

Houston Texans

2020 record: 4-12

2020 finish: 3rd AFC South

Head coach: David Culley

Offense: Tyrod Taylor (QB), Mark Ingram (RB), Phillip Lindsay (RB), Brandon Cooks (WR), Chris Conley (WR), Pharaoh Brown (TE), Laremy Tunsil (T), Tytus Howard (T), Justin Britt (C), Max Scharping (G), Justin McCray (G)

Defense: Terrance Mitchell (CB), Desmond King II (CB), Eric Murray (S), Justin Reid (S), Whitney Mercilus (DE), Jordan Jenkins (DE), Vincent Taylor (DT), Maliek Collins (DT), Kevin Pierre-Louis (LB), Zach Cunningham (LB), Christian Kirksey (LB)

Special Teams: Ka’imi Fairbairn (K), Cameron Johnston (P)

–

Indianapolis Colts

2020 record: 11-5

2020 finish: 2nd AFC South

Head coach: Frank Reich

Offense: Carson Wentz (QB), Jonathan Taylor (RB), Mike Strachan (WR), Michael Pittman Jr (WR), Zach Pascal (WR), Jack Doyle (TE), Eric Fisher (T), Braden Smith (T), Ryan Kelly (C), Chris Reed (G), Mark Glowinski (G)

Defense: TJ Carrie (CB), Xavier Rhodes (CB), Khari Willis (S), Julian Blackmon (S), Kwity Payne (DE), Tyquan Lewis (DE), DeForest Buckner (DT), Grover Stewart (DT), Zaire Franklin (LB), Bobby Okereke (LB), Darius Leonard (LB)

Special Teams: Rodrigo Blankenship (K), Rigoberto Sanchez (P)

–

Jacksonville Jaguars

2020 record: 1-15

2020 finish: 4th AFC South

Head coach: Urban Meyer

Offense: Trevor Lawrence (QB), James Robinson (RB), DJ Chark (WR), Marvin Jones (WR), Laviska Shenault Jr. (WR), Chris Manhertz (TE), Cam Robinson (T), Jawaan Taylor (T), Brandon Linder (C), Andrew Norwell (G), AJ Cann (G)

Defense: Shaquill Griffin (CB), Tre Herndon (CB), Rudy Ford (S), Rayshawn Jenkins (S), Roy Robertson-Harris (DE), Malcom Brown (DT), Davon Hamilton (DT), Josh Allen (LB), Myles Jack (LB), Damien Wilson (LB), K’Lavon Chaisson (LB)

Special Teams: Josh Lambo (K), Logan Cooke (P)

–

Kansas City Chiefs

2020 record: 14-2

2020 finish: 1st AFC West

Head coach: Andy Reid

Offense: Patrick Mahomes (QB), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB), Tyreek Hill (WR), Mecole Hardman (WR), Travis Kelce (TE), Orlando Brown (T), Lucas Niang (T), Creed Humphrey (C), Joe Thuney (G), Trey Smith (G)

Defense: Charvarious Ward (CB), L’Jarius Sneed (CB), Mike Hughes (CB), Armani Watts (S), Daniel Sorensen (S), Chris Jones (DE), Frank Clark (DE), Jarran Reed (DT), Derrick Nnadi (DT), Nick Bolton (LB), Anthony Hitchens

Special Teams: Harrison Butker (K), Tommy Townsend (P)

–

Las Vegas Raiders

2020 record: 8-8

2020 finish: 2nd AFC West

Head coach: Jon Gruden

Offense: Derek Carr (QB), Josh Jacobs (RB), Henry Ruggs III (WR), Bryan Edwards (WR), Hunter Renfrow (WR), Darren Waller (TE), Kolton Miller (T), Alex Leatherwood (T), Andre James (C), Richie Incognito (G), Denzelle Good (G)

Defense: Trayvon Mullen (CB), Casey Hayward (CB), Johnathan Abram (S), Trevon Moehrig (S), Maxx Crosby (DE), Yannick Ngakoue (DE), Johnathan Hankins (DT), Quinton Jefferson (DT), Denzel Perryman (LB), Nick Kwiatkowski (LB), Cory Littleton (LB)

Special Teams: Daniel Carlson (K), AJ Cole III (P)

–

Los Angeles Chargers

2020 record: 7-9

2020 finish: 3rd AFC West

Head coach: Brandon Staley

Offense: Justin Herbert (QB), Austin Ekeler (RB), Keenan Allen (WR), Mike Williams (WR), Jalen Guyton (WR), Jared Cook (TE), Rashawn Slater (T), Bryan Bulaga (T), Corey Linsley (C), Matt Feiler (G), Oday Aboushi (G)

Defense: Michael Davis (CB), Chris Harris Jr (CB), Nasir Adderlay (S), Derwin James (S), Joey Bosa (DL), Jerry Tillery (DL), Linval Joseph (DL), Justin Jones (DL), Uchenna Nwosu (LB), Kenneth Murray (LB), Drue Tranquill (LB)

Special Teams: Tristan Vizcaino (K), Ty Long (P)

–

Los Angeles Rams

2020 record: 10-6

2020 finish: 2nd NFC West

Head coach: Sean McVay

Offense: Matthew Stafford (QB), Sony Michel (RB), Cooper Kupp (WR), Van Jefferson (WR), Robert Woods (WR), Tyler Higbee (TE), Andrew Whitworth (T), Rob Havenstein (T), Brian Allen (C), David Edwards (G), Austin Corbett (G)

Defense: Darious Williams (CB), Jalen Ramsey (CB), Jordan Fuller (S), Taylor Rapp (S), A’Shawn Robinson (DE), Sebastian Joseph-Day (NT), Aaron Donald (DT), Justin Hollins (LB), Leonard Floyd (LB), Kenny Young (LB), Troey Reeder (LB)

Special Teams: Matt Gay (K), Johnny Hekker (P)

–

Miami Dolphins

2020 record: 10-6

2020 finish: 2nd AFC East

Head coach: Brian Flores

Offense: Tua Tagovailia (QB), Myles Gaskin (RB), DeVante Parker (WR), Jaylen Waddle (WR), Albert Wilson (WR), Mike Gesicki (TE), Greg Little (T), Jesse Davis (T), Michael Deiter (C), Liam Eichenberg (G), Robert Hunt (G)

Defense: Xavien Howard (CB), Byron Jones (CB), Justin Coleman (CB), Eric Rowe (S), Jason McCourty (S), Christian Wilkins (DE), Emmanuel Obgah (DE), Raekwon Davis (DT), Jerome Baker (LB), Sam Eguavoen (LB), Andrew Van Ginkel (LB)

Special Teams: Jason Sanders (K), Michael Palardy (P)

–

Minnesota Vikings

2020 record: 7-9

2020 finish: 3rd NFC North

Head coach: Mike Zimmer

Offense: Kirk Cousins (QB), Dalvin Cook (RB), Justin Jefferson (WR), Adam Thielen (WR), KJ Osborn (WR), Christopher Herndon (TE), Rashod Hill (T), Brian O’Neill (T), Garrett Bradbury (C), Ezra Cleveland (G), Olisaemeka Udoh (G)

Defense: Patrick Peterson (CB), Bashaud Breeland (CB), Harrison Smith (S), Xavier Woods (S), Danielle Hunter (DE), Stephen Weatherly (DE), Michael Pierce (DT), Dalvin Tomlinson (DT), Anthony Barr (LB), Eric Kendricks (LB), Nick Vigil (LB)

Special Teams: Greg Joseph (K), Jordan Berry (P)

–

New England Patriots

2020 record: 7-9

2020 finish: 3rd AFC East

Head coach: Bill Belichick

Offense: Mac Jones (QB), JJ Taylor (RB), Nelson Agholor (WR), Jakobi Meyers (WR), Kendrick Bourne (WR), Jonnu Smith (TE), Isaiah Wynn (T), Trent Brown (T), David Andrews (C), Michael Onwenu (G), Shaq Mason (G)

Defense: JC Jackson (CB), Jalen Mills (CB), Adrian Phillips (S), Devin McCourty (S), Deatrich Wise Jr (DE), Henry Anderson (DE), Lawrence Guy (DT), Davon Godchaux (DT), Matt Judon (LB), Dont’a Hightower (LB), Kyle Van Noy (L)B

Special Teams: Quinn Nordin (K), Jake Bailey (P)

–

New Orleans Saints

2020 record: 12-4

2020 finish: 1st NFC South

Head coach: Sean Payton

Offense: Jameis Winston (QB), Alvin Kamara (RB), Marquez Calaway (WR), Tre’Quan Smith (WR), Deonte Harris (WR), Adam Trautman (TE), Terron Armstead (T), Ryan Ramczyk (T), Erik McCoy (C), Andrus Peat (G), Cesar Ruiz (G), Taysom Hill

Defense: Ken Crawley (CB), Marshon Lattimore (CB), Malcolm Jenkins (S), Marcus Williams (S), Cameron Jordan (DE), Marcus Davenport (DE), Malcolm Roach (DT), Shy Tuttle (DT), Kaden Elliss (LB), Demario Davis (LB), Kwon Alexander (LB)

Special Teams: Aldrick Rosas (K), Blake Gillikin (P)

–

New York Giants

2020 record: 6-10

2020 finish: 2nd NFC East

Head coach: Joe Judge

Offense: Daniel Jones (QB), Saquon Barkley (RB), Kenny Golladay (WR), Sterling Shepard (WR), Kadarius Toney (WR), Evan Engram (TE), Andrew Thomas (T), Matt Peart (T), Nick Gates (C), Shane Lemieux (G), Will Hernandez (G)

Defense: James Bradberry (CB), Adoree Jackson (CB), Jabrill Peppers (S), Logan Ryan (S), Leonard Williams (DL), Austin Johnson (DL), Dexter Lawrence II (DE), Lorenzo Carter (LB), Blake Martinez (LB), Tae Crowder (LB), Oshane Ximines (LB)

Special Teams: Graham Gano (K), Riley Dixon (P)

–

New York Jets

2020 record: 2-14

2020 finish: 4th AFC East

Head coach: Robert Saleh

Offense: Zach Wilson (QB), Tevin Coleman (RB), Corey Davis (WR), Denzel Mims (WR), Keelan Cole (WR), Ryan Griffin (TE), Mekhi Barton (T), George Fant (T), Connor McGovern (C), Alijah Vera-Tucker (G), Greg Van Roten (G)

Defense: Brandin Echols (CB), Bryce Hall (CB), Marcus Maye (S), LaMarcus Joyner (S), Shaq Lawson (DE), Quinnen Williams (DT), Folorunso Fatukasi (DT), John Franklin-Myers (DE), CJ Mosley (LB), Jamien Sherwood (LB), Hamsah Nasirildeen (LB)

Special Teams: Matt Ammendola (K), Braden Mann (P)

–

Philadelphia Eagles

2020 record: 4-11-1

2020 finish: 4th NFC East

Head coach: Nick Sirianni

Offense: Jalen Hurts (QB, Miles Sanders (RB), Devonta Smith (WR), Greg Ward Jr (WR), Jalen Reagor (WR), Zach Ertz (TE), Jordan Mailata (T), Lane Johnson (T), Jason Kelce (C), Isaac Seumalo (G), Brandon Brooks (G)

Defense: Steven Nelson (CB), Darius Slay (CB), Anthony Harris (S), K’Von Wallace (S), Derek Barnett (DE), Brandon Graham (DE), Fletcher Cox (DT), Javon Hargrave (DT), Genard Avery (LB), Eric Wilson (LB, Alex Singleton (LB)

Special Teams: Jake Elliott (K), Arryn Siposs (P)

–

Pittsburgh Steelers

2020 record: 12-4

2020 finish: 1st AFC North

Head coach: Mike Tomlin

Offense: Ben Roethlisberger (QB), Najee Harris (RB), JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR), Chase Claypool (WR), Diontae Johnson (WR), Eric Ebron (TE), Chukwuma Okorafor (T), Joe Haeg (T), JC Hassenauer (C), Kevin Dotson (G), Trai Turner (G)

Defense: Joe Haden (CB), Cameron Sutton (CB), Minkah Fitzpatrick (S), Terrell Edmunds (S), Chris Wormley (DE), Cameron Heyward (DT), Tyson Alualu (DT), TJ Watt (LB), Devin Bush Jr (LB), Joe Schobert (LB), Alex Highsmith (LB)

Special Teams: Chris Boswell (K), Pressley Harvin III (P)

–

San Francisco 49ers

2020 record: 6-10

2020 finish: 4th NFC West

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Offense: Jimmy Garoppolo (QB), Raheem Mostert (RB), Brandon Aiyuk (WR), Deebo Samuel (WR), Mohamed Sanu (WR), George Kittle (TE), Trent Williams (T), Mike McGlinchey (T), Alex Mack (C), Laken Tomlinson (G), Daniel Brunskill (G)

Defense: Jason Verrett (CB), Ambry Thomas (CB), Jaquiski Tartt (S), Jimmie Ward (S), Arik Armstead (DE), Nick Bosa (DE), Zach Kerr (DT), Javon Kinlaw (DT), Dre Greenlaw (LB), Fred Warner (LB), Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (LB)

Special Teams: Robbie Gould (K), Mitch Wishnowsky (P)

–

Seattle Seahawks

2020 record: 12-4

2020 finish: 1st NFC West

Head coach: Pete Carroll

Offense: Russell Wilson (QB), Chris Carson (RB), DK Metcalf (WR), Tyler Lockett (WR), Freddie Swain (WR), Gerald Everett (TE), Duane Brown (T), Brandon Shell (T), Ethan Pocic (C), Damien Lewis (G), Gabe Jackson (G)

Defense: Tre Brown (CB), DJ Reed (CB), Jamal Adams (S), Quandre Diggs (S), LJ Collier (DE), Benson Mayowa (DE), Poona Ford (DT), Al Woods (DT), Jordyn Brooks (LB), Bobby Wagner (LB), Darrell Taylor (LB)

Special Teams: Jason Myers (K), Michael Dickson (P)

–

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 record: 11-5

2020 finish: 2nd NFC South

Head coach: Bruce Arians

Offense: Tom Brady (QB), Leonard Fournette (RB), Mike Evans (WR), Chris Godwin (WR), Antonio Brown (WR), Rob Gronkowski (TE), Donovan Smith (T), Tristan Wirfs (T), Ryan Jensen (C), Ali Marpet (G), Alex Cappa (G)

Defense: Carlton Davis (CB), Sean Bunting-Murphy (CB), Antoine Winfield Jr (S), Jordan Whitehead (S), William Gholston (DE), Ndamukong Suh (DT), Vita Vea (DT), Devin White (LB), Lavonte David (LB), Shaq Barrett (LB)

Special Teams: Ryan Succop (K), Bradley Pinion (P)

–

Tennessee Titans

2020 record: 11-5

2020 finish: 1st AFC South

Head coach: Mike Vrabel

Offense: Ryan Tannehill (QB), Derrick Henry (RB), Julio Jones (WR), AJ Brown (WR), Josh Reynolds (WR), Geoff Swaim (TE), Taylor Lewan (T), Ty Sambrailo (T), Aaron Brewer (C), Dillon Radunz (G), Rodger Saffold III (G)

Defense: Janoris Jenkins (CB), Kristian Fulton (CB), Kevin Byard (S), Amani Hooker (S), Denico Autry (DE), Teair Tart (DT), Jeffrey Simmons (DT), Bud Dupree (LB), Jayon Brown (LB), Rashaan Evans (LB), Harold Landry (LB)

Special Teams: Sam Ficken (K), Brett Kern (P)

–

Washington Football Team

2020 record: 7-9

2020 finish: 1st NFC East

Head coach: Ron Rivera

Offense: Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB), Antonio Gibson (RB), Terry McLaurin (WR), Adam Humphries (WR), Curtis Samuel (WR), Logan Thomas (TE), Charles Leno Jr (T), Samuel Cosmi (T), Chase Roullier (C), Wes Schweitzer (G), Brandon Scherff (G)

Defense: William Jackson III (CB), Kendall Fuller (CB), Landon Collins (S), Kamren Curl (S), Chase Young (DE), Montez Sweat (DE), Da’Ron Payne (DT), Jonathan Allen (DT), Cole Holcomb (LB), Jamin Davis (LB), Jon Bostic (LB)

Special Teams: Dustin Hopkins (K), Tress Way (P)