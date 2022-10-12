NFL power rankings: Eagles stay on top as marquee Week 6 matchups look to shake things up

It’s hard to believe the 2022 NFL regular season is through its first five weeks and October is nearly halfway over. The good thing is the picture of the good, bad and middling teams is becoming clearer.

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the top team in the NFL. The Eagles remained undefeated with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The team has a top-five offense and top-10 defense but has their first test in the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

One of the surprising stories of the season is the San Francisco 49ers. The team has one of the best defenses in the NFL, allowing only 61 points this season, while Jimmy Garoppolo is doing just enough to keep the team afloat. However, San Francisco took a serious hit, losing Emmanuel Moseley for the season while Nick Bosa and Jimmie Ward were also hit with the injury bug.

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams dropped out of the top 10 going into Week 6. The Rams’ defense can’t seem to stop anybody and the offense has looked stagnant. The team is minus-36 in point differential and is on a two-game losing streak after Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

The Cowboys jumped to fifth in the rankings this season thanks to their defense behind Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Parsons had three QB hits and a forced fumble against Los Angeles and Lawrence added two tackles and a fumble recovery.

Here’s how the rest of this week’s power rankings shake out.

—

1). Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)

Previous rank: 1

Week 5 result: 20-17 win over Cardinals

Week 6 matchup: Sunday vs. Cowboys

The Eagles remain the best team in the league after their win over the Cardinals. Philadelphia is fifth in points scored, second in yards gained, seventh in points allowed and fourth in yards allowed.

—

2). Buffalo Bills (4-1)

Previous rank: 3

Week 5 result: 38-3 win over Steelers

Week 6 matchup: Sunday @ Chiefs

The Bills showcased just how dangerous their offense could be in a fiery win over the Steelers. Josh Allen had 424 passing yards, the second time he’s passed for more than 400 yards in a season. But a big game with the Chiefs awaits.

—

3). Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

Previous rank: 2

Week 5 result: 30-29 win over Raiders

Week 6 matchup: Sunday vs. Bills

Never count out the Chiefs. The Raiders learned that Monday night and Kansas City put the rest of the league on notice with their comeback win and a four-touchdown game from Travis Kelce. The Chiefs face a real test against the Bills in what could be an AFC Championship preview.

—

4). Minnesota Vikings (4-1)

Previous rank: 5

Week 5 result: 29-22 win over Bears

Week 6 matchup: Sunday @ Dolphins

The Vikings took care of the NFC North rival Bears on Sunday. While the win wasn’t convincing, Minnesota remains on top of the division and are one of the handful of 4-1 teams remaining in the NFL. The Dolphins are around the corner.

—

5). Dallas Cowboys (4-1)

Previous rank: 11

Week 5 result: 22-10 win over Rams

Week 6 matchup: Sunday @ Eagles

The Cowboys showcased just how dangerous their defense can be against the Rams. Dallas is third in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed. The Cowboys have shown it doesn’t matter who the quarterback is early in the season, they can easily beat teams with their defense. Going up against the Eagles in Week 6, Cooper Rush may have to do a little bit more for them to get the victory.

—

6). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)

Previous rank: 9

Week 5 result: 21-15 win over Falcons

Week 6 matchup: Sunday @ Steelers

The Buccaneers were great for three quarters against the Falcons and then nearly blew the lead in the fourth quarter. A controversial roughing the passer call was the talk of the game but Tom Brady and company will have to have a complete game in order to avoid an upset against the 1-4 Steelers.

—

7). San Francisco 49ers (3-2)

Previous rank: 7

Week 5 result: 37-15 win over Panthers

Week 6 matchup: Sunday @ Falcons

The 49ers’ defense looked great through Week 5, but the rest of the season may be tougher. Losing key defensive players for even one week may throw a wrench in their plans to steal the NFC West away from the rest of the top contenders. Jimmy Garoppolo is doing enough, but consistency is going to be key as they get set for the Falcons.

—

8). Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

Previous rank: 10

Week 5 result: 19-17 win over Bengals

Week 6 matchup: Sunday @ Giants

The Ravens won a hard-fought battle against the Bengals. Lamar Jackson could have put the game away a couple of times but overthrowing receivers plagued him late. Baltimore is on top of the AFC North but an intriguing matchup on the road against the Giants awaits them in Week 6.

—

9). New York Giants (4-1)

Previous rank: 13

Week 5 result: 27-22 win over Packers

Week 6 matchup: Sunday vs. Giants

Are the Giants for real? Who knows at this point. Four wins in their first five games is certainly a good start to the season. The team got past Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in London and now come home to host the Ravens. It will be a real prove-it game for the G-Men.

—

10). Green Bay Packers (3-2)

Previous rank: 6

Week 5 result: 27-22 loss to Giants

Week 6 matchup: Sunday vs. Jets

Aaron Rodgers and his young receivers continue to be a storyline. The offense has to start clicking and a win over the Jets would get them back on track. But don’t count out New York. The Jets looked good against the falling Dolphins and could provide a shocking upset of Green Bay.

—

11). Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

12). Tennessee Titans (3-2)

13). Miami Dolphins (3-2)

14). New York Jets (3-2)

15). Los Angeles Rams (2-3)

16). Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)

17). New England Patriots (2-3)

18). Cleveland Browns (2-3)

19). Arizona Cardinals (2-3)

20). Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3)

21). Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1)

22). New Orleans Saints (2-3)

23). Atlanta Falcons (2-3)

24). Denver Broncos (2-3)

25). Chicago Bears (2-3)

26). Seattle Seahawks (2-3)

27). Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

28). Detroit Lions (1-4)

29). Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4)

30). Houston Texans (1-3-1)

31). Carolina Panthers (1-4)

32). Washington Commanders (1-4)