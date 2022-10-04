NFL power rankings: Eagles maintain top spot as 2-2 teams litter the league

The first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season are in the books and nothing is really settled just yet.

The Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated with a thrilling victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars while the Miami Dolphins took a huge hit with the loss of Tua Tagovailoa in defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles are the only unbeaten team remaining in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills bounced back in a big way while a swath of 2-2 teams enter Week 5 with two directions to go – up or down.

Week 5 will try to answer which teams are for real and which teams are pretenders when it comes to contending for the postseason. Nearly half of the league is 2-2.

Here are the latest NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 5

—

1). Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

Previous rank: 1

Week 4 result: 29-21 win over Jaguars

Week 5 matchup: Sunday @ Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the best team in the NFL. As the only undefeated team left, the Eagles are second in yards per game and fourth in points scored. Jalen Hurts has the offense cooking but have a tough matchup on the road Sunday in Arizona.

—

2). Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)

Previous rank: 4

Week 4 result: 41-31 win over Buccaneers

Week 5 matchup: Monday vs. Raiders

The Chiefs showed just how dangerous they can be in a convincing win over the injured Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes showed he should still be taken seriously as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and had a nice bounce-back win after last week’s loss to the Colts.

–

3). Buffalo Bills (3-1)

Previous rank: 2

Week 4 result: 23-20 win over Ravens

Week 5 matchup: Sunday vs. Steelers

The Bills may still be the Super Bowl favorites but anyone watching them in the slop on Sunday may have gotten a little concerned against the Ravens. Josh Allen was able to lead the charge and help Buffalo down Baltimore by scoring 20 unanswered points. Buffalo may be hurt but cannot be counted out.

—

4). Miami Dolphins (3-1)

Previous rank: 2

Week 4 result: 27-15 loss to Bengals

Week 5 matchup: Sunday @ Jets

The Tua Tagovailoa injury will certainly hamper the team moving forward. Teddy Bridgewater took a while to gel with the offense when he came in. Miami may have an easier time against the Jets than the Bengals, but the team may have to rely on the defense even more depending on Tagovailoa’s availability moving forward.

—

5). Minnesota Vikings (3-1)

Previous rank: 6

Week 4 result: 28-25 win over Saints

Week 5 matchup: Sunday vs. Bears

The Vikings eked out a victory in London against the Saints. Justin Jefferson reminded the NFL just how dangerous he can be. He had 10 catches for 147 yards and a rushing touchdown. If Kirk Cousins can find a consistent rhythm with him for the rest of the year, look out NFL.

—

6). Green Bay Packers (3-1)

Previous rank: 5

Week 4 result: 27-24 win over Patriots

Week 5 matchup: Sunday in London vs Giants

The Packers could emerge as one of the best teams in football if the offense clicks. But they face the risk of their opponents making a name for themselves with big wins – and the Giants could be that team. After a close win over the Patriots, Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay will have to get back on track with a statement overseas against the Giants.

—

7). San Francisco 49ers (2-2)

Previous rank: 26

Week 4 result: 24-9 win over Rams

Week 5 matchup: Sunday @ Panthers

The 49ers ended Monday night with a big win over the Rams and in first place in the NFC West. The team is +25 in point differential and have only allowed 46 points on defense. Does defense win championships? San Francisco certainly hopes so.

—

8). Los Angeles Rams (2-2)

Previous rank: 8

Week 4 result: 24-9 loss to 49ers

Week 5 matchup: Sunday vs. Cowboys

The defending Super Bowl champions have looked dominant at times while looking stagnant against good defenses. The Rams are one of the handful of teams 2-2 through four games with the Cowboys on the docket.

—

9). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

Previous rank: 7

Week 4 result: 41-31 loss to Chiefs

Week 5 matchup: Sunday vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers have not looked great this season either. Tom Brady is a bit banged up – as is the rest of the team. The team is still +14 in point differential and have an important NFC South game against the Falcons on Sunday.

—

10). Baltimore Ravens (2-2)

Previous rank: 9

Week 4 result: 23- loss to Bills

Week 5 matchup: Sunday vs. Bengals

The Ravens have a problem closing teams out. The team did not score in the second half against the Bills and those things will have to change in an already tightly packed AFC North. Sunday’s game against the Bengals will be huge.

—

11). Dallas Cowboys (3-1)

12). Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)

13). New York Giants (3-1)

14). Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

15). Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

16). Denver Broncos (2-2)

17). Arizona Cardinals (2-2)

18). Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

19). Cleveland Browns (2-2)

20). New York Jets (2-2)

21). Chicago Bears (2-2)

22). Seattle Seahawks (2-2)

23). Tennessee Titans (2-2)

24). Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)

25). Detroit Lions (1-3)

26). Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)

27). New England Patriots (1-3)

28). Carolina Panthers (1-3)

29). New Orleans Saints (1-3)

30). Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1)

31). Washington Commanders (1-3)

32). Houston Texans (0-3-1)